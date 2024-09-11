Environmental organisation says Malta cannot reach its climate change targets

NGO Friends of the Earth has questioned how Malta could possibly achieve its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target in the coming five years when the country has the fastest rise in emissions in the EU.

Malta is once again at the top of the list of a troubling trend. According to Eurostat, Malta’s GHG emissions surged by 8.8% from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024.

The EU carbon emissions reduction target is -55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. Malta’s target is already a minor contribution to that: -19% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

“The recent news about Malta’s rising GHG emissions begs the question: how on earth does the government envision we reach that target in the coming five years?” the organisation said in a statement.

“Malta continues to rely heavily on fossil fuels, with only around 13% of our energy coming from renewable sources, one of the lowest shares in the EU,” said Climate Campaign Coordinator Dr Suzanne Maas.

The two main sectors responsible for energy demand in Malta – and associated emissions – are transport and buildings.

The transport sector is responsible for 55% of energy demand and continues to grow, with an ever increasing number of vehicles on the road and high car dependence exacerbating the problem, while measures to promote active and public transport are not being prioritised.

The same goes for buildings, responsible for 45% of the total energy demand, with increasing tourist numbers and importation of labour feeding the building and construction industry, while energy efficiency measures and sustainable building practices to improve the energy performance of buildings are lacking, the organisation said.

“Malta’s rise in greenhouse gas emissions must be a wake-up call. While the government congratulates itself on setting up a novel Climate Action Authority, we continue seeing inaction on climate change,” Friends of the Earth added.

It said a cross-sectoral authority on climate change is an excellent idea – but only if it has real power and the political will backing it, and has the mandate to assess and advise on proposed projects on the basis of their climate impacts.

“Clearly, proposed projects such as the Msida flyover, the Gozo airport and the Melita Gas Pipeline are fundamentally incompatible with real climate action.”

Malta’s economic model, which is based on short-term economic growth, puts increased strain on infrastructure, limits water and other resources, and increases greenhouse gas emissions when the focus should be on cutting them.

“We desperately need a new economic vision for Malta: one that prioritises quality of life for people and safeguarding of our environment and natural resources, ensuring a liveable future for Malta,” the organisation concluded.