Kamra tal-Periti president slams Infrastructure Malta’s ‘narrow-minded’ rejection of Msida Creek park proposal

Kamra tal-Periti (KtP) president André Pizzuto slammed Infrastructure Malta’s dismissal of the Chamber’s proposal to transform Msida Creek into a 20,000-square-metre park, saying the authorities’ response was “narrow-minded and uninformed”.

KtP’s proposal in June was aimed at replacing a planned flyover with a green space featuring over 2,000 trees, saying it would significantly improve residents’ quality of life and minimise traffic.

Infrastructure Malta this week said the proposal was “impossible” and “dangerous”.

Infrastructure Malta’s assessment said closing Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli to redirect traffic would overload nearby infrastructure, leading to severe congestion, increased noise, and pollution.

Infrastructure Malta also expressed concern about the plan’s removal of parking spaces, which it believed would negatively impact local businesses and residents.

Furthermore, Infrastructure Malta raised concern about the park’s ability to manage rainwater, warning that the already saturated ground could result in flooding and erosion. The proposal’s suggestion to build a new slip road from Regional Road into Msida could disrupt existing landscapes and worsen traffic conditions on Regional Road.

Speaking to The Shift, the KtP president expressed his frustration with the rejection, stating, “We hoped for a shift towards sustainability and community wellbeing following changes in management.”

He added that “despite strong public and professional support for the Msida Park project, Infrastructure Malta’s response remains narrow-minded and uninformed.”

Pizzuto labelled Infrastructure Malta’s dismissal as an “emotive response” rather than a rational critique. “Just because something seems ‘impossible’ doesn’t mean it can’t be done. It means we need to involve experts who can make it happen.”

Steve Ellul, the newly appointed CEO of Infrastructure Malta, has been reticent about the status of the multi-million-euro project at Msida Creek, which was scheduled to begin in June.

Earlier this year, Transport Minister Chris Bonnet announced that the infrastructure upgrade – featuring flyovers crossing the current open space, would start at the end of June and be completed within 30 months.

The project remains stalled.

Ellul did not answer The Shift’s questions on why the consortium awarded the tender has not yet started the work.

Sources suggest that Ellul, who lacks experience in managing such complex projects, has been instructed by the ministry to delay the Msida Creek project due to backlash from environmental NGOs and KtP.

The project was awarded to EPE JV, a consortium including Polidano Brothers (Ic-Caqnu), Electrofix, and E&L Enterprises, for €34.7 million, following a tendering process initiated three years ago.

The project has faced criticism from NGOs for its outdated concepts and insufficient connectivity for alternative transport users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and bus passengers.

In response, the Chamber of Architects proposed an alternative, nature-based solution that received widespread public and civil society support. Although it was discussed with Minister Bonnet, then-CEO Ivan Falzon dismissed it as a “photoshop exercise” and deemed it unfeasible.

Falzon left his position shortly after, and Ellul took over.