PA boss’s manoeuvre is a ‘joke’ – NGOs insist on his exit

Ten environmental and heritage organisations have dismissed Johann Buttigieg’s decision to transfer his private company’s directorship to his son, Mattias, as a “lame joke”, renewing demands for his immediate removal as Planning Authority chief.

In a joint statement, the organisations said the move did nothing to address concerns over Buttigieg’s business interests or his previously reported communications with developer Yorgen Fenech.

Buttigieg resigned as director of JB3M Company Limited, with his son Matthias taking over as director and judicial and legal representative. The PA chief remains the company’s sole shareholder.

The NGOs described the transfer as a gimmick, arguing that retaining ownership while handing the directorship to a family member amounted to little more than a change of name.

They said the move would never have happened without media scrutiny of his business interests.

Media reports last month revealed that Buttigieg owned the company, whose stated activities include planning and architecture consultancy.

JB3M won a three-year, €1.2 million Water Services Corporation contract in December 2024, shortly before Buttigieg returned to head the PA in January 2025 on the direct instructions of Prime Minister Robert Abela. A subsequent €120,000 variation increased the contract’s value.

Buttigieg has denied any conflict of interest.

Explaining his resignation from the company’s management, he said he wanted to remove even the perception of a conflict and ensure separation between his public responsibilities and its operations.

He said employees carried out the company’s WSC work and that the business had neither sought nor obtained further work since his return to the authority.

The organisations argued that the company controversy was separate from concerns arising from his exchanges with Fenech, in which Buttigieg expressed willingness to enter business with him.

They accused Buttigieg of conspiring with the developer and misleading the public about when the conversations occurred. Buttigieg has previously denied that the exchanges resulted in any business arrangement or benefit, and rejected suggestions that he used his position to grant preferential treatment.

The NGOs demanded his dismissal, a permanent bar on public office and consultancy roles, and a full inquiry into his relationships with developers.

They also called for mandatory official communication channels and a transparency register recording meetings with interested parties.

The signatories were BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Front Żgħażagħ għall-Ambjent, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers Association Malta and Wirt Għawdex.

They said his continued tenure undermined public confidence in Malta’s institutions.