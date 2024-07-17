Residents’ associations write to PM to overhaul development planning

A number of resident associations have joined forces to present to the government with a 13-point plan for planning reform, asking that residents be placed at the centre of plans.

In a letter to the prime minister, they presented proposals that include a moratorium on ‘rationalisation zones’ (indicating development zones) and an immediate refusal of Planning Control applications for new roads/cul-de-sac(s) intended to open up access to pockets of virgin land.

The residents’ groups insisted the public must be consulted on such decisions.

“Our proposals centre on residents’ needs… Since 2016, they have seen an exaggerated amount of development that does not fit the locality’s character and does not respect our historical or environmental heritage,” said Matthew Borg, representing NGO Il-Kolletiv, which is working with the residents’ associations on the issue.

The residents involved come from all over the island, from Żurrieq, Żejtun and Birżebbuġa to Siġġiewi, Swatar and Sliema.

The group said on Wednesday, “These proposals reflect residents’ grave concerns about their quality of life resulting from rampant speculation.”

The proposals were put forward to the prime minister following a press conference held by the residents’ associations on 7 July in which residents from different localities across Malta discussed development in their areas, stressing the need for reform that puts people, not developers, at the centre of decisions.

The residents concluded their letter with a request for a meeting with the prime minister and the minister for planning.

These are their proposals: