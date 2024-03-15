Infrastructure Malta maritime chief in private consultancy with other government agencies

The head of multi-million maritime infrastructure projects at Infrastructure Malta has been tasked via direct order to provide private advice to another government entity, which is an apparent breach of the government’s conflict of interest policy.

Last August, Architect Janice Borg – the head of Infrastructure Malta’s Maritime Unit – was tasked by Malta Strategic Partnership Projects Ltd, better known as Projects Malta, to provide “technical expertise” for a fee of €9,500.

The Shift is informed that Borg’s direct order was in connection with advice on a maritime infrastructure project.

Apart from all road works across the country, Infrastructure Malta is similarly responsible for all public maritime infrastructure in Malta and Gozo.

As part of its mission, Infrastructure Malta is often asked for advice on maritime projects by other government departments and agencies, which Borg usually provides as part of her job as the agency’s head.

It is not known why, on this occasion, Borg provided the advice privately at an extra cost when it should have been part of her job role at Infrastructure Malta.

The Shift asked the CEO of Infrastructure Malta, Ivan Falzon, if he was aware of the conflict of interest, but he did not respond.

He also did not answer questions about whether Borg had declared her private interests through the policy he introduced last year and whether he had taken any action over this infringement.

Introduced last year by Falzon, the policy obliges all 104 employees at the government agency to declare in writing any direct, perceived, or potential conflict of interest.

At the end of the exercise, none of Infrastructure Malta’s employees, including architects and draughtspersons, most of whom work privately, declared any direct conflict. Also, none declared receiving gifts worth over €100 from the agency’s clients.

Apart from the latest episode of Janice Borg, The Shift already highlighted several other conflicts involving top Infrastructure Malta officials.

These involved the Head of Implementation, Noel Vella, and some €2 million in direct orders issued by the government agency to his brother Jonathan Vella and companies related to him.

At the same time, Infrastructure Malta architect Albert Spiteri, responsible for the multi-million-euro road tunnel upgrading, worked privately for one of the contractors involved in the tender.

Asked whether any action had been taken given the policy he introduced last year, Falzon did not reply.