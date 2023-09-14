Two men abusing rules to pack in foreign workers in Sliema apartment hunted for unpaid debts

Two men, who, until a few weeks ago, operated an apartment in a prime Sliema area as an illegal dormitory, exploiting dozens of Nepalese and Indian migrants, are being pursued by various companies for significant unpaid debts.

Peter Frendo, who, according to the apartment’s owners, was the brains behind this exploitation, last February was found guilty by the Civil Court of failing to make payments on several Banif Bank loans and ordered to pay almost €1.5 million in outstanding debts.

Frendo, 41, registered as living in Għargħur, and until a few weeks ago, a franchise owner of real estate company Alliance, admitted non-payment of the loans.

In a separate case instituted by real estate agency Belair, Frendo was also found guilty last July of not honouring a payment of some €65,000 in commission owed following the sale of a property.

Once again, Frendo did not contest the claim and was ordered to pay his outstanding dues.

The Shift is also informed that Frendo is also being sought by other companies and the Tax Commissioner for various other outstanding payments running into tens of thousands of euros.

Meanwhile, the apartment owner in Sliema’s prestigious George Borg Olivier Street, Twanny Bugeja, also faces financial trouble. The court has asked his company, Allwoods & Steel Properties Ltd, to pay EPG Financial Services Ltd an outstanding payment of more than €51,000.

While the two are being pursued to pay their outstanding debts, The Shift reported how, through an apartment in Sliema, they were exploiting low-wage third-country nationals by renting them a bed for €250 a month.

Bugeja and Frendo packed the three-bedroom apartment with more than 40 low-wage foreign workers, raking in some €10,000 a month. At one point, two flats in the same block were being run this way while residents’ complaints fell on deaf ears.

Bugeja, the owner of the apartment, had shrugged off any responsibility and insisted that the apartment’s original tenant, Frendo, was packing his apartment with foreign workers. Yet it seems Bugeja was aware of what was happening inside the apartment.

On his part, Frendo defended his actions and said that all was being done according to the rules.



Soon after The Shift’s report, the Planning Authority issued an enforcement notice against Bugeja’s company, Allwoods & Steel, and Frendo for turning a residential unit into an illegal hostel without a permit.

The apartments were emptied shortly after.

The Shift reported how Bugeja’s son, Karl, a shareholder in the same company owning the apartment, was an insider of the Labour Party and has worked with various government ministries over the past years.

Similar exploitation of low-wage third-country migrants has been reported in many other parts of the island, with small apartments and houses hosting tens of residents in very precarious and unhygienic conditions.

So far, the authorities have taken little action to ensure laws are followed by landlords or those engaging in exploitation are brought to justice.