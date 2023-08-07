Air Malta chairman’s contract under EU scrutiny for breach of state aid rules

A consultancy contract awarded to David Curmi by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana worth €774,000 over three years that sees him serving as Air Malta’s Executive Chairman is under EU scrutiny for a potential breach of stringent state aid rules, The Shift is informed.
Following The Shift’s revelations last week, in which Curmi’s contract was made public after years of stiff resistance by embattled Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, sources at the ministry said that Brussels immediately sounded the alarm bell and is questioning the contract’s legality.
According to EU state aid rules, which are overseen by the Directorate-General for Competition, the government cannot subsidise the airline without first obtaining a green light from Brussels.
Even though the government is currently in talks with the European Commission over the possibility of a new injection of hundreds of millions of euros into the ailing Air Malta to stave off bankruptcy, it has circumvented rules by funding the airline boss’ salary, one of the state payroll’s highest, with public funds instead of the airline’s own resources.
According to one source speaking to The Shift, who preferred to remain anonymous given the issue’s sensitivity, “The latest revelations about how the government is circumventing the rules to reduce Air Malta’s costs and instead further burden the taxpayer was not well-received by Brussels.
“Payments for the airline’s executive chairman should be included in the airline’s costs and not lumped onto taxpayers. Clyde Caruana is shooting himself in the foot at a time when he is seeking the European Commission’s approval for his state aid requests.”
However, The Finance Ministry is not answering The Shift’s questions about whether Malta’s State Aid Monitoring Board, which is chaired by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Paul Zahra, had been asked to scrutinise the contract.
Although Caruana attempted to camouflage Curmi’s contract as a general consultancy for the Ministry, an annex to the contract published by The Shift shows Curmi’s duties are specifically connected to his performance as the airline’s executive chairperson.
This is not the first time the government has thwarted EU state aid rules for the airline.
The Shift recently revealed how the government awarded a €35 million direct order to a company, Centrecom, to provide call centre services.
Half of the company’s shares are owned by Air Malta, which directly benefits from the state aid.
Caruana and Curmi also devised an early retirement scheme to shed more than half of the airline’s workforce.
But, once again, the millions required for that part of the restructuring process came from state coffers rather than the airline.
Caruana and Curmi are seeking to convince Brussels that around €220 million in new state aid is required to keep Air Malta afloat, but they have so far been unsuccessful.
The state of affairs prompted Curmi to confirm The Shift’s previous reports that the national carrier will be shut down by the year’s end.
While paying Curmi an extraordinary salary of €21,500 a month, Finance Minister Caruana was caught misleading parliament twice. He first informed MPs that his handpicked chairman was not being paid for his role as chairman.
He was later forced to admit he had been incorrect and blamed Curmi for giving him the wrong information.
Curmi is also a director in a Corinthia Group company, QP Management Ltd, which is a regular recipient of government direct orders.
Curmi’s contentious contract was signed by Alfred Camilleri, who was at the time the Finance Ministry’s long-serving Permanent Secretary. Camilleri has since retired from public service, and in addition to his role at QP Management, he is also chairman of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.
This looks more like the real reason why the Minister of Reconciliation (the Minister of Finance) did not want to reveal David Curmi’s contract.
The remuneration could be disputable, but state aid is a more serious issue, and hiding it is even worse.
In fact, the Minister explained to another paper that his Ministry reconciles all expenses to the budget at year end. Now any accountant would tell you that it is possible to reconcile anything. Therefore I am sure he would be able to reconcile his first declaration that Curmi received no remuneration to the revelation that he is on a Euro 700K + contract for three years. The reconciling difference could be described as “More taxpayers’ funds and national debt.” Nothing new there.
The article says that Curmi is a director of a Corinthia company.
Am I right to say that Corinthia used to (and maybe still does) supply the in-flight food to Air Malta?
Most probably yes and more than that.
Has anyone mentioned his 15 or 20% performance bonus? And this for driving the airline into the ground!
The potential fine for breaching competition eu rules is 10% of global turnover. Air Malta, it’s directors and the Minister responsible for it have been aware of this for years.
I imagine the fine is based on gross turnover. If we’re speaking in net terms, the penalty would be around €3.50.
As I have stated a hundred times, EU funds are funding corruption.
STOP funding this will make this super corrupt Mafia skuzi government on his knees as they only know how to make pigs of themselves on the back of EU and the honest worker.
It seems lying by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana about David Curmi’s contract was intentional.
Eeeeee mela issa nafu ghalfejn ried jahbi ghalkollox dan il-kuntratt… u sahansitra gideb darbtejn biex jahbi state aid. Irreżenja issa Ministru. X’imbarazzament u x’falliment int. Il-multa se thallasha minn butek?
So there is a possibility that Robert Joseph Mvscat-Abela took away Malta Investments from Clyde Caruana’s political responsibilities as a test ground for taking Airmalta away from him.
If they came to blows after Malita, I hope Mvscat-Abela takes all necessary safety precautions if he plans to reassign Airmalta. And by that I don’t mean fastening his seatbelt, but rather a full crash landing procedure.
Tajba FRED CAMILLIERI OQGHOD ATTENT GHAX IR RIH U TAQALEK IR RAGGIERA.
GHARA MA TMUTX BIL GUH
Insejtu kemm werzaq is sur Clyde li l Air Malta qisa fireplace, flok tahraq l injam tahraq il flus. Dan kliemek kien sur Clyde. Ghamel paprata ohra bhal meta qall li ghandna bzonn 10ooo haddiem fis sena biex l economija tkompli tikber, u gibtna qisna landa tas sardin.
Kif ma jistihx jidher quddiem in nies u quddiem l istudenti li jaghlem l universita. Kollha profesuri bhalu hergin min tal qroqq
Are they trying to send us back to the Grey List? Good governance my foot.