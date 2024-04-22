Taxpayers to fork out another €1.7 million for Air Malta Flypass compensation

Around 6,000 Air Malta customers who were members of the now-defunct airline’s loyalty programme Flypass, will receive cash when they close their account, adding to the national airline’s closure costs.

The Shift is informed that Flypass members were notified that their unused points (Kmiles) accumulated over the years will not be transferred to the new national airline, KM Malta Airlines.

Instead, they were asked to complete a declaration form to receive financial compensation while agreeing to close their account.

Air Malta’s frequent flyers were previously awarded points, known as Kmiles, through the Flypass program based on the number of trips they took. These points made them eligible for discounts, including free flights.

Similar loyalty programs are a standard in the airline industry.

Government sources have told The Shift that if all eligible people make a formal claim, the Ministry of Finance is expected to pay around €1.7 million in Flypass compensation.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana confirmed this in Parliament, telling PN MP Chris Said that the government has already paid €882,000 in reimbursement to Flypass members who filed a claim.

The sources also said that during negotiations with Brussels, Minister Caruana and former Air Malta chairman David Curmi, who now holds the same position at KM Malta Airways, insisted that the Flypass scheme should be transferred to the new airline.

Still, the European Commission rejected their request, as it would violate EU competition rules.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is currently withholding information on the amount of money taxpayers forked out on the closure of Air Malta and creating a new identical airline. The costs are expected to exceed €300 million.

Tens of millions of euro are being paid out in compensation to staff, particularly pilots and cabin crew, because of the early retirement schemes negotiated by disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi a few years ago, which hastened Air Malta’s demise.

Mizzi’s advisor when drafting these schemes was Robert Abela, now Prime Minister, who was employed as a lawyer to assist the disgraced former minister.