News

Clyde Caruana admits he misled parliament

The Shift Team
August 3, 2023 19:37

In yet another letter to the Speaker of the House, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has admitted to giving the wrong information to parliament, after denying reports by The Shift that he had provided the wrong information to the House.

In his second letter on Thursday, the finance minister said that Air Malta Chairman David Curmi is also receiving a €10,000 a year honorarium on top of his €21,500 a month remuneration package.

This, after he had denied The Shift’s report in a letter to the Speaker this week. Now, he has told Speaker Anglu Farrugia that in his reply to a parliamentary question, in which he declared that the Executive Chairman of Air Malta wasn’t receiving any remuneration, he was actually wrong.

Now, the finance minister has discovered that Curmi is also receiving an honorarium as a chairman and member of the board.

The Shift published Curmi’s contract on Tuesday and showed how Caruana, through various parliamentary questions and FOIs, has spent at least 18 months trying to hide the scandalous €21,500 a month contract he arranged for Curmi.

The Minister blamed his blatant omission on Curmi, who he said gave him the wrong information, which led him to mislead parliament in breach of Standing Orders and the Ministerial Code of Ethics.

“Today I was informed by Mr David Curmi, Executive Chairman of Air Malta, that although he does not have an honorarium as a chairman, he is still receiving €10,000 a year as director’s fees (another word for honoraria) as a member of the board.”

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana’s (second) letter to the Speaker on Thursday.

                           
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tony Montanaro
Tony Montanaro
1 hour ago

What a bunch of jokers!

1
Reply
Joseph Tabone Adami
Joseph Tabone Adami
9 minutes ago
Reply to  Tony Montanaro

I wouldn’t call a Minister’s misleading Parliament on issues of public expenditure a ‘joke’. Some would very rightly say that it is far worse than that – and that it deserves, nay, calls for the Minister assuming full responsibility and not just blaming his underling for providing ‘insufficient’ information so that he himself can get away with it.

In the meantime, what about the Chairman’s ‘reticence’ in supplying the correct information to his Minister and, of course, to the public? Is he still to be trusted as a ‘prudent and faithful’ servant?

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Joseph Tabone Adami
0
Reply
E. Abela
E. Abela
58 minutes ago

So do the Minister and the Chairman of Air Malta both resign?

0
Reply
Graceleen
Graceleen
56 minutes ago

Tant serqu li nsew kemm serqu

0
Reply

Related Stories

News
Clyde Caruana admits he misled parliament
In yet another letter to the Speaker of the
The Shift Team
August 3, 2023 19:37
News
Pharmacists concerned about supply of chemotherapy medication by President’s Foundation
Pharmacists have raised concerns about their ability to continue
Sean Montebello
August 3, 2023 18:26
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo