Clyde Caruana admits he misled parliament

In yet another letter to the Speaker of the House, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has admitted to giving the wrong information to parliament, after denying reports by The Shift that he had provided the wrong information to the House.

In his second letter on Thursday, the finance minister said that Air Malta Chairman David Curmi is also receiving a €10,000 a year honorarium on top of his €21,500 a month remuneration package.

This, after he had denied The Shift’s report in a letter to the Speaker this week. Now, he has told Speaker Anglu Farrugia that in his reply to a parliamentary question, in which he declared that the Executive Chairman of Air Malta wasn’t receiving any remuneration, he was actually wrong.

Now, the finance minister has discovered that Curmi is also receiving an honorarium as a chairman and member of the board.

The Shift published Curmi’s contract on Tuesday and showed how Caruana, through various parliamentary questions and FOIs, has spent at least 18 months trying to hide the scandalous €21,500 a month contract he arranged for Curmi.

The Minister blamed his blatant omission on Curmi, who he said gave him the wrong information, which led him to mislead parliament in breach of Standing Orders and the Ministerial Code of Ethics.

“Today I was informed by Mr David Curmi, Executive Chairman of Air Malta, that although he does not have an honorarium as a chairman, he is still receiving €10,000 a year as director’s fees (another word for honoraria) as a member of the board.”