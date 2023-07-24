Sacked Transport Malta CEO to be made Ambassador to the Netherlands

Jeffrey Curmi, the former Armed Forces of Malta Commander who was sacked last March from his post as Transport Malta CEO, will be moving abroad on a new political appointment as Malta’s new Ambassador to the Netherlands.

The appointment, which is to still be formally endorsed by Parliament, is a compromise the Office of the Prime Minister found to appease the former Brigadier.

While he has no diplomatic experience, except for sporadic interaction with his EU counterparts in his former capacity as AFM Commander, Curmi and his family will be moving to the Netherlands later this year.

His ambassadorial benefits will include his residence in a posh residential area in The Hague, transport and private schooling for his children, among several other perks.

The post of Malta’s Ambassador to The Hague is considered a very comfortable posting in diplomatic circles as the island’s mission there is not considered busy or of any significant importance except for the handling of day-to-day relations with the small EU member state.

Curmi’s new overseas posting comes weeks after an acrimonious fall-out with Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia.

Appointed in June 2022 on Prime Minister Robert Abela’s instruction, the outgoing AFM commander was placed on a €115,000 a year contract for three years at Transport Malta with a mission to “clear the mess” left behind at the regulator by the former minister responsible for transport, Ian Borg.

His relations with Minister Farrugia soured when the latter began blaming Curmi for increasing traffic chaos.

During his short stint at Transport Malta, Curmi was also faced with new scandals including driving licences corruption allegations, which also date back to the time when Borg was responsible.

The Shift has reported that following information leaked by the government that Curmi was asked to tender his resignation last March, he refused, and sought the Prime Minister’s intervention.

Transport Malta sources had told The Shift that Curmi was insisting he had no intention of moving out if the government did not pay him for the remaining two years of his contract or be given a new government post.

Abela’s solution was to name Curmi as Ambassador to the Netherlands but to make this possible, Foreign Minister Ian Borg transferred the current ambassador in The Hague, career diplomat Mark Pace, to Canada.

Curmi made headlines as soon as Labour was returned to power in 2013 when he received four consecutive accelerated promotions within just six months to become Brigadier.

On the eve of the 2017 elections, along with now Identity Malta CEO Mark Mallia, Curmi was responsible for 885 Army promotions, some of which were handed out on ballot day.