Refalo hires man guilty of harassing Cabinet colleague Farrugia Portelli

A 71-year-old lawyer who was accused in 2012 of harassing then journalist and now Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, and found guilty of the abusive use of an electronic device (a mobile phone) to send her lewd sexual messages, has now been put on the State payroll as an advisor to Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo.

The lawyer, Gozitan Alfred Grech, has been made an advisor to the Agricultural Bioresources Agency, known as GAB. While Grech’s experience or knowledge of agricultural issues is unclear, he was awarded the €10,000-a-year contract at the end of last year.

When Grech was hauled before the Gozitan Court of Magistrates to answer to accusations of harassing Julia Farrugia Portelli, he had been defended by then-opposition MP Anton Refalo.

Grech was found guilty and the Court of Appeal confirmed the verdict in 2013 and he was fined €3,000. He was also ordered to not approach Farrugia Portelli.

Grech had previously been found guilty of other crimes, including drink-driving.

He had contested the general elections on the PN ticket in 1981 and is still a lawyer practicing at his Gozitan-based firm Cosyra Legal. In 2005, he set up Circle Communications Ltd with fellow Gozitan and current film commissioner Johann Grech. The company was later closed down.

More direct orders for people close to government

According to the latest list of direct orders published in the Government Gazette, Refalo continued to hand out direct orders to friends and other individuals close to the Labour Party.

ABB Legal, a legal small firm set up by two young lawyers who were admitted to the bar in 2017, was awarded two contracts for legal advice worth €30,000.

The firm’s two partners are Desiree Attard, Marsascala’s former Labour Deputy Mayor, and Bryony Balzia Bartolo, Minister Owen Bonnici’s former aide . The two occupy other government positions.

Through his company, I Communications, former Labour Zabbar Mayor turned TVM current affairs presenter Quinton Scerri is acting as Refalo’s Ministry’s media monitoring and social media manager.

The Prime Minister’s personal photographer, Gareth Degiorgio, was awarded a €9,000 contract to provide ‘video and photographic services’.

Seed Business Advisory Ltd, co-owned by Jean Paul Fabri, once a public relations aide for former Nationalist Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi, received several direct orders from Minister Refalo including those for a ‘proposal for a new authority’ and the preparation of a ‘strategic report’.