Labour Party president ‘betraying Socialist principles’ gets more government handouts

Labour Party President Ramona Attard – accused yesterday by party colleague Gzira Labour Mayor Conrad Borg Manche’ of betraying Socialist principles and Labour voters – has received another handsomely remunerated government consultancy.

The Shift can report after filing a Freedom of Information request that the former ONE News reporter was given yet another government consultancy last year following Labour’s third success at the polls, as an advisor to her former ONE colleague Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

According to her new contract, acquired by The Shift through an FOI request, Attard was to act as Farrugia Portelli’s legal consultant, without any specific hours for a few months, against remuneration of €6,500, excluding VAT. It is not yet known whether the contract was renewed again this year.

This latest contract comes over and above the other government appointments Attard has had since Robert Abela was elected Prime Minister.

Warranted in 2017, Attard was contracted as legal advisor to the Lands Authority, which she is representing in various cases. She has replaced several experienced lawyers, who had their services for the authority terminated or reduced to make way for Attard to increase her workload and, hence, her remuneration.

The Lands Authority has been asked to provide a copy of its own legal consultant’s contract through an FOI request, but it has already failed to reply within the legally stipulated 20-day time frame.

Attard has also defended the government in the freedom of information cases against The Shift.

She is also currently defending the Authority against the Labour Gzira Council, which is trying to protect the locality’s only open green space from being turned into a petrol station. The brief has earned her a scathing rebuke from Gzira Mayor Conrad Borg Manche’, who accused her of acting against the interests of the citizens

Attard has a history of riding the gravy train. Since Labour’s return to power in 2013, she has been put on one government deployment after another.

Starting as chief of staff for then-parliamentary secretary Ian Borg, she moved into the secretariats of former minister Manuel Mallia and later to the Office of the Prime Minister, where she assisted Joseph Muscat.

As soon as she had her law degree, which she earned while working for the government, Attard was appointed as a full-time member of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, the Planning Authority’s appeals board, which rules on both minor and major planning permit appeals.

She also joined a small legal firm owned by now Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, Charlon Gouder and Joe Gerada of Chris Cardona and German FKK sauna club, Acapulco, fame.

Soon after Abela was elected, Attard was pushed to become Labour Party president and was also appointed to the University of Malta’s Faculty for Media and Knowledge Science board.