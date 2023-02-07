All parties involved refuse to explain Little Armier beach concession transfer

Pharmaceuticals businessman Jonathan Mangion is not explaining how a government beach concession in Little Armier he acquired some years ago has somehow been traded with another businessman, which is not permitted when the transfer involves public land.

Mangion, the co-owner and CEO of one of the country’s leading medicine importers A.M. Mangion Ltd, has so far refused to confirm if he has transferred the Baia Beach Club in Little Armier to Signature Entertainment Group.

Despite various e-mails and reminders from The Shift, Mangion is refusing to say whether he had sought permission from the Lands Authority to enter into a management agreement for the public concession or to give any details about the potentially irregular business deal.

The suspicious deal in public property came to the fore last summer when a proposed Buddha Bar lido that was being heavily promoted by Signature Entertainment Group owner Dominic Micallef failed to materialise.

Micallef, who has several ongoing projects lying at a standstill, including the Valletta Waterpolo Pitch and a hotel he planned for Rabat’s Saqqaja Hill area, had said that the Buddha Bar was to open in June 2022.

Instead, illegal works that had been taking place for months were suddenly abandoned last summer, which prompted the Planning Authority to issue a stop order.

Through his website, which has now been taken offline, Micallef announced that he had acquired the concession of three lidos in Little Armier. The other two are the Palm Beach and Mambo Beach clubs, also on concession from the Lands Authority.

Like Mangion, both the Lands Authority and Minister Silvio Schembri are refusing to explain how he transferred the concession to Micallef.

A new development application has been filed by Mangion and his architect Wayne Sammut asking for the sanctioning of the various illegalities on the property.

In his application, Mangion stated he was not the property owner but had obtained permission from the Lands Authority for the structural alterations.

Micallef is also not stating how he obtained the concession from Mangion.

Such manoeuvres regarding public concessions are highly irregular, if not illegal. The Lands Authority has not taken any legal action over the possibility of trading in public land.