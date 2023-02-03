Oath for new magistrates put on hold over nominee’s pending criminal case

The Office of the President has been constrained to postpone the oath of office ceremony for the four new magistrates selected last week by the Judicial Appointments Committee after it resulted that one of the nominees has a pending criminal case in a foreign jurisdiction.

The issue was only discovered after the selection was made by the appointments committee, which carries out due diligence on candidates for the Bench, concerns lawyer Kevan Azzopardi who, until a few days ago, was serving as the Malta Business Registry’s official receiver.

Court sources told The Shift it has now resulted that, in his official MBR role, Azzopardi is facing criminal action in the Ivory Coast instituted against him by Pefaco International plc.

Azzopardi is also being held personally responsible for €750,000 in damages.

The Shift is informed that the case against Azzopardi was instituted in the Ivory Coast in February 2022 and that he was aware of it. The case in the Ivory Coast was also raised recently during an ongoing court case in Malta.

The case concerns Azzopardi’s official role at the MBR and his work as an official receiver, but it was still filed against him in his personal capacity.

It is not known whether Azzopardi has informed the Judicial Appointment Committee of the state of affairs when he submitted his application for the Bench. Whatever the case, the information is only now coming to light.

According to the new nomination system for judiciary members, candidates are invited to apply for a post. It is then up to the Committee – presided over by the Chief Justice and including sitting members of the judiciary and the Chamber of Advocates presidents – to scrutinise candidates, perform thorough due diligence and come up with a list of candidates who are then officially appointed by the President of Malta.

The information about Azzopardi’s predicament appears to have either slipped through the net or was waived by the Committee.

The Shift is informed the oath ceremony has now been postponed to next week to give time for the impasse to be resolved.

Azzopardi was one of four magistrates selected last week and declared as the chosen new magistrates by President George Vella. The other three nominated lawyers are Gianella Camilleri Busuttil, Abigail Critien and Joseph Gatt.