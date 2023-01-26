PM still ‘tolerating’ predecessor Muscat’s occupation of Sa Maison property

Three years after assuming power at Castille, Prime Minister Robert Abela is still allowing his predecessor Joseph Muscat to occupy government property at Sa Maison to run his new private consultancy business.

Abela this week brushed off yet another Parliamentary Question seeking information about the secret arrangement Abela and Muscat struck for the use of a public building owned by Transport Malta.

Abela shot the question down by simply referring to a previous reply – in the process avoiding the need to disclose more potentially embarrassing information.

“I have nothing to add to what has already been said in another question,” Abela told Opposition MP Albert Buttigieg.

Instead of giving details on how Muscat is still making use of a public building to meet clients of the consultancy firm he is operating, Abela merely stated that his predecessor holds no title to the building and is just using it as part of his still undisclosed severance package.

According to the Prime Minister, Muscat is just using the building on his ‘toleration’.

Neither Abela nor Muscat has any title over the public Sa Maison building and their actions are highly questionable, if not illegal.

But three years down the line and despite the evidently uncomfortable situation he has found himself in, Abela is still reluctant to not only put an end to the misuse of public property, but he won’t even furnish any details of the agreement.

Despite a number of Parliamentary Questions and freedom of information requests from The Shift, the government has, so far, steadfastly refused to publish Joseph Muscat’s so-called severance package.

That package was approved without discussion during the last Cabinet meeting Muscat presided over, in November 2019 when ministers gave him an ultimatum to resign following revelations on the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Shift revealed that in addition to his €120,000 unprecedented golden handshake, Muscat was also given the use of a secluded office in Sa Maison with commanding views over the harbour and a private vehicular entrance, among other perks.

Nothing of the sort had been made public at the time and the deal was only discovered by chance when The Shift was informed that Muscat was holding meetings with his private clients – mainly developers and construction magnates – at Sa Maison.

When the police raided Muscat’s home in Burmarrad last year in connection with the still ongoing magisterial inquiry into possible corruption related to the privatisation of three state hospitals, his Sa Maison office was also visited by the police.

While Muscat is being handsomely remunerated through his new consultancies – many of whom dealt with the government when he was at the helm including the Fortina Group’s Zammit Tabonas, Michael Stivala’s ST Hotels group and other contractors – the office in which he conducts his private business is being footed by taxpayers.

Before Muscat began using the building, the government had even carried out considerable refurbishment works on it.