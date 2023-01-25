Identity Malta CEO’s army colleagues given part-time roles at the agency

Several Armed Forces of Malta soldiers known to be close to Identity Malta’s CEO, former Deputy AFM Commander Mark Mallia, have been recruited to the state agency in various part-time roles, The Shift is informed.

Identity Malta officials speaking to The Shift confidentially have said that since Mallia was placed by Prime Minister Robert Abela at the identity agency, a steady flow of new recruits from the AFM’s ranks have been given part-time jobs with no calls for vacancies being made.

They say they are being greeted by new part-timers practically on a weekly basis, only to later discover they happen to be soldiers and friends of the CEO.

Mallia, who is on a €100,000 salary courtesy of the Prime Minister, is refusing to reply to The Shift’s questions on the matter.

Asked to state how many full-time and part-time personnel are currently on Identity Malta’s payroll, he did not reply.

Pressed further to explain how soldiers are being recruited for part-time work at Identity Malta and whether it was true they were often seen at Identity Malta’s offices when they were supposedly on duty for the AFM, Mallia remained similarly tight-lipped.

Mark Mallia is known to be very close to the Prime Minister and in particular to his father George Abela, as Mallia served as his aide-de-camp during his presidency between 2009 and 2014.

Soon after Labour was swept to power in 2013, Mallia, together with three other army officials, including Jeffrey Curmi, who was later appointed Brigadier, were given four consecutive and accelerated promotions in less than six months – through a vitiated process that had been condemned by the Ombudsman.

Mallia, who was also close to disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle, had also been involved in another scandalous army promotion exercise before the 2017 election, in which some 800 officers were given promotions just a few days before the general election.

Mallia had even held interviews with soldiers for promotions on polling day.

At his latest posting at Identity Malta, Mallia was also allowed to remain on the AFM’s books while working at the state agency, meaning he will still qualify for an army pension after 25 years of service.

The generous condition has not been given to other army officers, who are obliged to resign when they accept employment outside of the armed forces.