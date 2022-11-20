WATCH: The weekly roundup

Robert Abela to install loyalist at PA helm

Oliver Magro will return to the Planning Authority as its executive chairperson. Currently, the former Planning Authority senior officer is a consultant to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

PA legal amendment to erase ODZ boundaries

A Planning Authority legal amendment, if it sees the light of day, will wipe out ODZ boundaries and regularise more illegal development.

Nomination: PM risks humiliating former chief justice

Robert Abela insists on tabling a parliamentary motion to appoint former Chief Justice Joe Azzopardi Standards Commissioner, despite a veto from the PN.

Reprimanded judge gets sports integrity job

Reprimanded Judge Antonio Mizzi has been chosen to chair the Authority for the Integrity of Maltese Sport. Of all the recently-retired judges, Mizzi is the only one to have been found in breach of the judiciary’s code of ethics.