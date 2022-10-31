National debt breaking records as deficit set to grow further still next year

As the government continues to pump hundreds of thousands of euros into a wall-to-wall propaganda exercise aimed at convincing the electorate that all is well with the country’s finances, the government’s ‘Certainty and Stability’ mantra the public is being inundated with is far from the reality of the situation, according to an analysis of public finances.

Official data published by the Nationals Statistics Office shows that Malta’s national debt is expected to surpass, for the first time ever, the €9 billion mark by the end of this year.

Making matters still more concerning is the fact that the finance ministry’s own estimates for 2023, according to Minister Clyde Caruana’s calculations published in last week’s budget, the government will be increasing the national deficit further still next year, which will, in turn, require more loans the racking up of the already record-breaking debt levels.

NSO figures for the last decade show how successive Labour administrations have almost doubled the nation’s debt since it took hold of the public purse strings.

While Malta’s at the end of 2012, the year before Labour was swept to power, had stood at €4.827 billion, by the end of last September that figure had risen to €8.516 billion.

The government’s own calculations estimate the country will register a new annual deficit of €954 million this year and that the national debt will have risen to €9.2 billion by December.

But instead of trying to get the situation under control, which will most definitely come back to haunt future generations, Caruana is expected to continue increasing the deficit in 2023 to €979 million. This will mean the government will, once again, have to rely on record levels of borrowing in order to keep the country’s public finances afloat.

An analysis of figures from over the last decade show how current Prime Minister Robert Abela is responsible for having increased the national debt the most.

While under disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat the national debt had increased only slightly thanks to small surpluses registered between 2016 and 2019, Abela, on the other hand, has registered record-breaking annual deficits and will have increased the national debt by a staggering €3 billion by the end of this year.

This will mean that in 2023, just to finance the current debt levels, taxpayers will have to fork out €220 million in interest payments. This does not include an almost certain hike in interest rates, which will force the public to increase its contributions to make good on the country’s enormous loans.

While the government has blamed the pandemic and, more lately, the international fuel crisis for its growing fiscal deficits, there are several other areas where the finance ministry could have implemented significant savings and restricted expenditure.

These include the ever-growing cost of public sector employment – which has increased costs by some €200 million a year – with an additional 10,000 new employees having been added to the state payroll since 2013.

The government is also spending hundreds of millions of euros in handouts and indiscriminate subsidies to retain its popularity among the electorate, while rampant corruption and graft, in particular when it comes to awarding of contracts and direct orders, are costing taxpayers hundreds of millions of euros a year.