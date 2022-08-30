Disgraced attorney general paid €7,000 a month for ‘transition period’

Disgraced former attorney general Peter Grech – notorious for, among other things, the “go-slow” directions he gave the police about investigating senior government officials caught with irregular Panama accounts – was given a €7,000-a-month government paycheque days after resigning from his post, The Shift can report.

According to a never-disclosed three-month contract being revealed now by The Shift, Grech returned to the government payroll as then-justice minister Edward Zammit Lewis’s consultant for an unspecified “transition period”, less than two weeks after throwing in the towel on his career as Malta’s attorney general.

In exchange for his resignation and advice he was to give his ‘new’ employer, Grech was paid €6,914 a month, or over €20,000 for just three months, from the public coffers

To make his job easier still, the unusual contract also stipulated that Grech was to work remotely from his home in Sliema, saving him the inconvenience of having to travel to the ministry in Valletta every day.

The contract, which has been kept under wraps by the government, was signed by Justice Ministry Permanent Secretary Johan Galea, who was to guide Grech’s post-AG work for the ministry.

The Shift is informed that negotiations on the contract were held when Grech was still heading the Office of the Attorney General, although it became effective on 22 September 2020. Grech’s last day of work as attorney general was on 9 September 2020, just 13 days earlier.

At the time of becoming a consultant to Edward Zammit Lewis’s ministry, Peter Grech’s son was already married to the minister’s niece, a conflict of interest that neither Grech nor the minister of the time had declared.

The Shift revealed last June that the former attorney general had been given a one-year contract as an advisor to Zammit Lewis in 2021.

However, the initial three-month ‘transition’ contract of €7,000 a month had never before been revealed.

According to his second contract, Grech was to be paid €35 an hour up to a maximum of €62,000 a year. It is not yet known whether this contract, which elapsed at the end of last year, has been renewed by the new Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

Asked to state whether Peter Grech is still on the government’s books as a consultant, Permanent Secretary Johan Galea did not reply.

Grech had been appointed attorney general in 2010 by the previous Nationalist Party administration.

In 2019 he came under intense public pressure to resign over his failure to take action against politicians including disgraced minister Konrad Mizzi and former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s right-hand man Keith Schembri over damning Panama Papers revelations that they opened secret accounts in Panama, and accompanying trusts in New Zealand, just a few days after Labour was swept to power in 2013.

Instead of ordering immediate investigations and prosecutions, Grech infamously instructed the police to ‘go slow’, effectively delaying the confiscation of crucial evidence that could have led to court prosecutions.

In his time at the helm of the Office of the Attorney General, Grech built himself a reputation among legal professionals as a ‘government yes man’.