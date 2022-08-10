Burmarrad-a-Lago

The rallying cry from the Burmarrad washroom does not seem to have had its desired effect. Either Muscat’s rallying of the faithful in what he described as a “job to defend citizens from institutions” fell on deaf ears or his “voice of thousands” was not very much so. Notwithstanding the fact that his cry was echoed by that stalwart of his regime Manuel Cuschieri, the rallied troops turned out to be more of a Charge of the Light Brigata.

The side-lined faction of the disgraced former Prime Minister was rattling imaginary sabres following the prosecution of former roads agency boss Frederick Azzopardi. Azzopardi is facing prosecution for environmental crimes following a criminal complaint by the evergreen Arnold Cassola. Muscat took umbrage at the fact that his cousin’s husband was being charged for what he deemed to be the performance of his duty.

To Muscat this was nothing less than persecution.

The ramblings from the Burmarrad washroom have taken an even more bitter turn ever since it has become evident that the current Labour administration is taking great pains to distance itself from the Muscat era and the contaminated package that it represents. The problem seems to be institutions that are finally going through the motions of doing their work. There must be much nostalgia for the golden age of impunity, and this can be gleaned in every angry word whenever Muscat takes the to the stage to complain.

He complained in January following a police search of his Burmarrad home and office in Pietà. A furious Muscat delivered a series of veiled threats in an infamous video from his washroom. Again the intent was to remind the world of the popularity he claims to enjoy among the faithful. No legal procedures should withstand the might of the King of Impunity. Muscat would let it be known that he would not suffer such humiliation without consequences.

Which brings me to the other dangerous delusional manipulator. Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI, probably in connection with his having kept state documents after (unwillingly) leaving the Presidency. The search in Mar-a-Lago was reportedly linked to an investigation into Trump’s handling of classified and sensitive material.

Trump too is a notorious stirrer of the masses in times of need. The ugly scenes at the Capitol when the toupeed tycoon failed to placate the mob on a monumental day for popular democracy still burn in our minds as a disgraceful reminder of the dangers of populist leaders who have no time for the strictures of democracy and the rule of law.

There is a common line with the incidents involving the former leaders of the respective countries. It is an open, unapologetic disrespect to the systems of law that bind a country and keep it going. With Muscat the mask fell the moment his system of corrupt impunity began to implode. With Trump there was no mask to fall.

The US system of checks and balances seems to be working. Investigations into Trump’s actions as ‘leader of the free world’ continue notwithstanding the fact that he remains a strong figure in the Republican world and possibly still a contender for the next election. Inquiries by select committees actually have teeth (as we also saw in the UK recently). The Justice Department does not shy from tackling Trump.

Sadly, it would also seem that for someone like Trump this kind of legal battle is also an opportunity. From Mar-a-Lago the General will rally the troops with his fairy tale language of witch hunts, political persecution and “fake, fake, fake”.

Muscat has taken a leaf out of Trump’s book.

The ugly comeback of the 2019 Corrupt Politician of the Year is being plotted directly from the washroom in Burmarrad-a-Lago. Watch out for the messages that risk getting lost in all that noise.