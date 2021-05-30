Gozo Grab #9: Construction magnate’s family corrections on Nadur land grab rejected

A plan by a medieval foundation to extract money from residents in return for relinquishing its questionable registration of land ownership has encountered a setback.

The land registrar has rejected the foundation’s attempts to de-register property belonging to relatives of Gozitan construction magnate Joseph Portelli, Lovin Malta and The Shift can reveal in an ongoing joint investigation.

After the rejection of the deregistration via three contracts, sources told the joint investigation that in recent days the foundation has made a fresh pitch, this time in the form of applications.

It remains to be seen whether the applications would now be accepted, but this creates an obstacle to the medieval foundation’s attempts to extract a payment from dozens of residents whose houses sit on two large lands amounting to around four football grounds in central Nadur.

The former assistant land registrar last year caused outrage after approving the foundation’s Nadur applications within a week despite the fact that the original deed did not even mention the Nadur lands at all.

The foundation, called Beneficcju ta Sant Antonio delli Navarra, has since 2017 been controlled by six Stagno Navarra siblings, retired magistrate Dennis Montebello and lawyer Carmelo Galea.

Lovin Malta and The Shift have reported extensively on the land grab affecting large swathes of eastern Gozo.

Galea had said in the first story of the series that the residents had a choice to pay up in “amicable settlements” or end up in court.