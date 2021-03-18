News

Keith Schembri confirms that he is to be charged

Disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff confirms The Shift’s reports on Hillman – Schembri inquiry.

 

6 hours ago

In a lengthy post on social media, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri revealed the conclusions of two inquiries in which he is the focus of allegations of graft and money laundering, revealing he is expecting to be charged.

While saying he was relieved at the conclusions on one inquiry that found a lack of evidence in his regard, according to his statement on social media, Schembri then slammed another magistrate who concluded there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him.

The inquiry involves alleged kickbacks between Schembri and Allied Newspapers’ former Managing Director Adrian Hillman. In his post, Schembri involves members of the board of directors of Times of Malta in relation to “defrauding Malta Enterprise”.

 

He says The Shift’s reports on the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry were correct, and announced that he had requested an investigation on this news portal.

Schembri is accusing ‘the establishment’ of using the court and other institutions to persecute him and his family.

More to follow

                           
                               
Francis Darmanin
Francis Darmanin
5 hours ago

Will the churches be open for holy week? His story of persecution saddens me so much that I wish to offer him some prayers and possibly light a candle.

Theresa Galea
Theresa Galea
5 hours ago

Did he ever find his mobile ?

Alexander
Alexander
3 hours ago
Reply to  Theresa Galea

All the police need to get to the mobile is a court warrant to search Joseph Muscat’s house in Burmarrad.

Alexander
Alexander
3 hours ago
Reply to  Alexander

And triangulation data

Paul Cordina
Paul Cordina
2 hours ago

Who told him he is going to be charged? Was it Bobby, Gafa or someone else now?

Robert Pace Bonello
Robert Pace Bonello
48 minutes ago

Who informed him? Another dirty cop?

