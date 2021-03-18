Keith Schembri confirms that he is to be charged

In a lengthy post on social media, former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri revealed the conclusions of two inquiries in which he is the focus of allegations of graft and money laundering, revealing he is expecting to be charged.

While saying he was relieved at the conclusions on one inquiry that found a lack of evidence in his regard, according to his statement on social media, Schembri then slammed another magistrate who concluded there was sufficient evidence to proceed against him.

The inquiry involves alleged kickbacks between Schembri and Allied Newspapers’ former Managing Director Adrian Hillman. In his post, Schembri involves members of the board of directors of Times of Malta in relation to “defrauding Malta Enterprise”.

He says The Shift’s reports on the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry were correct, and announced that he had requested an investigation on this news portal.

Schembri is accusing ‘the establishment’ of using the court and other institutions to persecute him and his family.

More to follow