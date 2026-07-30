‘Your fingerprints are everywhere’: Defence grills Keith Schembri over murder plot

Keith Schembri spent a third consecutive day in the witness box on Thursday, denying every allegation put to him during cross-examination in the trial by jury of Yorgen Fenech, rejecting claims that he commissioned Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, leaked confidential police information, warned the businessman about the investigation or attempted to influence its course.
The former chief of staff to disgraced prime minister Joseph Muscat was questioned for several hours by defence lawyer Giannella de Marco, who referred to the repeated references to Schembri throughout the trial, while he maintained that he had committed no wrongdoing.
Throughout the day, Schembri denied that he was informed beforehand about his home search and arrest and rejected claims that he passed on confidential information from the investigation. He also denied attempting to shift suspicion onto former minister Chris Cardona or interfering in the police investigation.
When confronted with testimony previously given by investigators and other key prosecution witnesses, Schembri repeatedly disagreed with their account, insisting that meetings, telephone calls, messages and conversations referred to during the trial had been misinterpreted or were “lies”.
The former chief of staff also disputed the interpretation of covertly recorded conversations and maintained that they did not support the conclusions being drawn by investigators.
His testimony comes after weeks during which jurors have repeatedly heard his name mentioned by police investigators and other witnesses in connection with his alleged involvement in the murder of the journalist.
According to Schembri, many witnesses had lied about him, and he described the prosecution’s key witness, Melvin Theuma, as “Malta’s biggest liar”.
The jury has also heard evidence concerning the disappearance of Schembri’s personal mobile phone, searches carried out at his Mellieħa residence and later at his office, together with evidence regarding contacts between him, the police, including lead investigator Keith Arnaud and the Police Commissioner and Fenech before the latter’s arrest in November 2019.
During Thursday’s proceedings, Schembri was repeatedly asked to respond to that evidence. On each occasion, he denied any wrongdoing and disputed the prosecution’s interpretation of the facts, rejecting all allegations of his involvement. Asked whether he had lied to the police as well, he said that he did not remember.
Contradicting himself on many occasions, Schembri maintained that investigators had drawn incorrect conclusions from his contacts with Fenech and denied having access to, or sharing, confidential information from the murder investigation.
Questions also focused on evidence previously given by Melvin Theuma and other prosecution witnesses. Schembri rejected their account where it conflicted with his own version of events.
“You use people and hide your hands. Your fingerprints are everywhere,” defence lawyer Giannella de Marco countered.
Schembri was never charged by the police with crimes related to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The trial continues on Friday.
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We are going down for every day that goes by,
corruption is nasty. Is this what we are going to pass on to the next generation.
schembi is a disgusting insect
Yes this man is truly disgusting! He is a business man who was doing business for personal gain and for corrupt Muscat from Castille. He even said it in his testimony! Jaqq! X ma tinqatilx Daphne li kienet qed tikxfilhom l hmieg!! U hawn min ghadu jitratthom ta Allat!! Saru miljunarji ghat detriment ta pajjizna!.,capcpilhom gahan! Dal bniedem s sehta ta Malta! Hu fottiha Malta w fotta l poplu ta go fiha!
The photo of Melvin Theuma and Keith Schembri arm in arm at the OPM says it all.
Keith Schembri gie arrestat ghax waqt l interrogazzjoni ta Yorgen kien qalilhom li l mohh wara l qtil beda min Keith. Imma ghamlu min kollox biex Keith ma ikollom xejn kontrih li jigi nkriminat! Gabru min daru dak li riedu w gie rilaxxat minajr ebda investigazzjoni izjed fil-konfront tieghu. X ma jikxifx snienu! Tal misthija x pajjiz qed nghixu fih! Aghar mil mafia!! Ta min jghid li t top investigator il-mara tieghu sabilha xoghol Keith! U kienu hbieb jiccetjaw fuq whats app! Tal-blih!! Fejn hemm l flus issib l ghaqda kullhadd jilghaq!!
U ghalfejn tahsbu li taw l proklama lil Theuma? Ghax kienu diga qalulu semmi biss lil Yorgen hadd izjed! Dan qabel ma gie interrogat kien kiteb ittra li mplika lil Keith u Yorgen u mar kastilja specifikament biex jiehu ritratt mieghu bhala evidenza. Kieku Keith ma kienx imdahhal ma kellux ghalfejn ikun bezghan minnu. Farsa ta veru dal guri!