Bonett to face probe over ‘abuse’ claims following The Shift’s revelations

A call for an investigation into Transport Minister Chris Bonett over allegations that he may have misused his ministerial authority in relation to a restriction affecting ride-hailing drivers operating near Malta International Airport was submitted to the Standards Commissioner by the Deputy Chairperson of ADPD, Carmel Cacopardo.

The formal request follows a report published by The Shift alleging that a regulatory decision was communicated through a political letter sent to residents in the minister’s electoral district rather than through official government or regulatory channels.

The Minister may have also breached the law regulating the sector.

The letter, published by The Shift, addressed to households in Gudja and signed by Bonett in his capacity as a political candidate, stated that geo-fencing measures had been introduced with immediate effect.

According to the communication, Y-plate ride-hailing vehicles located in the locality would no longer be able to accept trips from the airport.

In the letter, Bonett said residents had complained about congestion and illegal parking linked to airport activity, adding that several commercial vehicles had been using the locality for parking and that Gudja “should not be used for these purposes.”

However, no legal notice, regulatory circular or official announcement from the ministry or transport authorities appears to have been issued explaining the introduction of the measure.

Industry sources said the restriction was activated on ride-hailing platforms including Bolt, Uber and eCabs, with drivers discovering the change only when their apps stopped allowing them to accept airport trips. Drivers insist they received no formal notification from the authorities.

The move has also raised legal questions within the sector.

Amendments introduced in 2023 to the Light Passenger Transport Regulations established distance-based restrictions around taxi stands and transport infrastructure, but do not explicitly provide for measures preventing drivers located in an entire locality from accepting airport trips.

Sources within the industry argue that the restriction described in Bonett’s letter appears to go beyond those provisions, effectively excluding drivers parked in Gudja from accessing airport fares, a key source of income for many Y-plate operators.

The request for an investigation asks the Commissioner to determine whether the minister’s actions may conflict with the Code of Ethics for Ministers, particularly provisions relating to the proper use of ministerial authority and the obligation to act in the national interest rather than in a partisan or electoral capacity.