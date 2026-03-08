Pension tax exemption: The prime minister’s double speak

What was presented as a sweeping tax break for pensioners risks proving, on closer inspection, a far narrower measure that benefits very few ordinary retirees while allowing the government to claim a generosity the law itself does not deliver.

In the Budget Speech on 27 October, the finance minister declared: “Pensioners will not pay tax on the equivalent of the maximum pension, including bonuses. Furthermore, for those pensioners whose income exceeds this amount, including those who continue to work, from next year, twice the equivalent of the maximum pension will be exempt from taxable income and will not be taken into account for tax purposes.”

The minister’s statement implied that, from the base year 2026, pensioners would have the first €37,000 of income exempt from tax. This would apply to income broadly defined, including, but not limited to, pension income, and would be in addition to the standard tax-free bands of €15,000 for married couples and €12,000 for single taxpayers, both taxed at 0%.

However, during a political activity in Naxxar last Sunday morning, the Prime Minister, Robert Abela, offered what sounded like a far more sweeping announcement. As reported on Public Broadcasting Services (Malta)’s TVM News, he stated that:

“Through a new legal notice, with effect from next week, pensioners with another income, including from rentals, investments and part-time work, will no longer pay tax on this income.”

According to the report, the Prime Minister argued that pensioners could previously pay up to 35% tax on such income but that this would now fall to zero. The measure, he said, would reward those who continued to work, save or invest during retirement and would save them “thousands of euro annually”.

Yet the legislative reality tells a rather different story.

Within days, the government published Legal Notice 53 of 2026, amending subsidiary legislation under the Income Tax Act (Malta). The amendment states:

“Pension income derived in the year immediately preceding the year of assessment 2027 (basis year 2026) and subsequent years, shall be fully exempt from tax up to €37,104.”

The distinction is crucial. The exemption applies only to pension income, not to all income earned by pensioners. Rental income, investment returns and earnings from part-time work remain taxable under the ordinary rules.

For the overwhelming majority of pensioners, this distinction renders the headline figure largely theoretical. Almost no social security pensioner receives anything approaching €37,104 annually in pension income. In practice, most receive less than €20,000.

So, who actually stands to benefit from an exemption set so high?

A tiny minority. Among them are those covered by the Members of Parliament Pension Act (Malta), including the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament who have served two legislatures. After roughly 10 years of parliamentary service, they may receive a pension calculated at two-thirds of their salary for the relevant office, without the strict ceilings that apply to ordinary social security pensions.

By contrast, most Maltese workers must pay 40 years of social security contributions at the full rate to qualify for the maximum state pension, currently about €18,552 per year.

Students preparing for their Matriculation Secondary Education Certificate exams and reading Animal Farm by George Orwell may recognise a familiar theme. Orwell’s famous line captures the principle neatly: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

The government may argue that the reform provides fairness for pensioners. But the gap between political rhetoric and the legal text suggests a different conclusion.

If the intention truly was to exempt pensioners’ broader income from work, investment or savings, the law could easily have said so.

Until then, the promise remains larger than the policy.