Malita Chief Operations Officer resigns amid clear-out of all Roderick Galdes appointees

Malita’s Chief Operations Officer, Amanda Desira, has resigned, marking the latest high-level departure in what sources describe as a sweeping clear-out at the troubled publicly-listed company.

In a brief company announcement, Malita Investments plc confirmed Desira’s resignation but did not explain her sudden exit.

The Shift is informed that Desira, who for a period also led the beleaguered entity under the political direction of former minister Roderick Galdes, was effectively pushed out as part of efforts to “start a fresh page”.

Desira is the latest casualty at the publicly-listed company, which has run out of funds to continue long-promised social housing projects.

Sources said that none of the paused developments has resumed, as the government struggles to find a financial solution to stabilise the company following what insiders describe as the “mess” left behind during Galdes’s tenure.

The shake-up extends far beyond the executive level.

Almost all government appointees linked to Galdes have now been removed or sidelined from Malita’s board in what appears to be a concerted effort to erase his influence.

With one exception, all directors appointed during his tenure were either dismissed outright or had their roles reduced.

The sole survivor of the purge is Miguel Borg, the former Bank of Valletta chief officer who resigned shortly after the hospitals concession scandal involving Steward Health Care erupted.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who has assumed ministerial responsibility for Malita, replaced the outgoing directors with new appointments. including Labour fundraiser and party militant Carmen Ciantar.

Former tax commissioner Marvin Gaerty was removed as chairman of Malita only weeks after being appointed by Galdes. He remains on the Board as a non-executive director.

He was replaced by Roderick Psaila, a former banker turned private consultant who is involved in property development and sits on the Board of Shoreline, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Although Abela now formally oversees Malita, operational responsibility, including the housing portfolio, falls under parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul, who also oversees the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

While Galdes resigned amid serious accusations of “hobnobbing with contractors” commissioned by Malita, he has kept his seat as a Labour MP and is campaigning to re-contest the next general elections.