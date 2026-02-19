Gozo fast ferry operators only bidders for new Sliema-Bugibba service

The operators of the existing fast ferry link to Gozo have emerged as the only bidders for a new multi-million-euro tender for a high-speed scheduled ferry service connecting Sliema, Buġibba and Mġarr Harbour in Gozo, following the abrupt withdrawal of a legal challenge that had stalled the process for months.

Gozo Highspeed Ltd, a joint venture between Virtu Ferries and other prominent figures in Malta’s maritime and transport sectors, including the Captain Morgan owners, the Bianchi Group, the Spanish operators involved in Malta’s public transport concession and the OZO Group.

The consortium tabled a €32 million bid, approximately €5 million less than the government’s estimated value of the tender.

The long-delayed service was first announced last summer by Transport Minister Chris Bonett, who had indicated that operations would commence by August 2025.

However, shortly after the call for proposals was issued in July, Żejtun-based operator Supreme Travel, better known as Ta’ Cancu, filed an objection before the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB), effectively freezing the adjudication process for nearly a year.

Supreme Travel had argued that the tender was discriminatory and structured in a way that favoured operators already providing subsidised fast ferry services under public service obligation arrangements. The company claimed the timeframe for submissions was too short and alleged that certain technical and financial criteria were disproportionate and not in line with EU procurement rules.

In its preliminary response to the PCRB, the transport ministry conceded that the timetable did not strictly follow standard procurement timelines, citing “pressing public interest” in launching the service swiftly. It denied any favouritism.

Earlier this month, however, Supreme Travel unexpectedly withdrew its objection. The company has not explained its decision. Contacted for comment, a spokesperson said it did not wish to make any public statements.

The new Sliema–Buġibba–Gozo service, like the existing Valletta–Mġarr route, will operate under a public service obligation framework and will be heavily subsidised by taxpayers.

While industry observers view the proposed northern Malta link as possibly viable due to commuter and tourism demand, scepticism remains over separate government plans to introduce a similar Marsascala–Valletta fast ferry service. Several sources predict that the route could struggle to attract sufficient passenger volumes, potentially increasing the burden on public funds.

With only one bidder now in contention and the legal hurdle removed, the government is expected to move quickly to conclude the evaluation process, with operations now being projected for the summer.