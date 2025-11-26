Wasteserv halts €600 million incinerator contract after Bonnici Group Consortium pulls out

Malta’s long-delayed waste-to-energy project has been pushed into fresh uncertainty after the consortium involving Bonnici Group – previously selected as preferred bidder for the €600 million contract – withdrew its interest, forcing state entity Wasteserv to restart the evaluation process.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli confirmed in parliament, following a parliamentary question by PN MP Chris Said, that the award, issued in January, had been revoked by Wasteserv four months later. She offered no explanation for the reversal, which follows the consortium’s failure to reconfirm its bid – a development first reported by The Shift.

The French–Maltese consortium, which included France’s Paprec and Bonnici Group, had originally been chosen to deliver the waste-to-energy facility at Magħtab, a project first announced in 2017 and seen as central to Malta’s efforts to curb landfill use.

Under procurement rules, Wasteserv could either hand the contract to the second-ranked bidder, Kanadevia Innova AG (formerly Hitachi Zosen Inova), or restart the tendering process entirely. So far, it has done neither.

Despite repeated government claims, including by Wasteserv CEO Richard Bilocca, that the project had been hampered by politically motivated appeals, Wasteserv has been reconsidering the tender for nearly a year with no final decision in sight.

Insiders told The Shift that the agency is unlikely to award the contract to Kanadevia, which submitted a bid €200 million higher than Paprec–Bonnici’s and had also appealed the original award, triggering its cancellation.

Malta continues to incur EU penalties for excessive landfilling as the country awaits the incinerator, which has been repeatedly derailed by cancellations, appeals and allegations of mismanagement.

The procurement process, relaunched several times over recent years and again in 2023, has twice resulted in provisional awards to the Paprec–Bonnici partnership, in which the Maltese construction group held a 40% stake.

But with the consortium now out of the running, the project’s future has been thrown open again, leaving Malta’s waste strategy in limbo.