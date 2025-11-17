Malta Pavilion at Osaka Expo cost €8million, largely through direct orders

Malta’s participation in this year’s World Expo in Osaka, Japan, has cost taxpayers almost €8 million, the bulk of it awarded through direct orders, according to information obtained by The Shift.

The government spent roughly €7 million on the design, commissioning and maintenance of the Malta Pavilion, and a further €250,000 on the country’s national day celebrations in Osaka. The event featured Malta’s ambassador for culture, tenor Joseph Calleja, though no details were disclosed regarding his remuneration.

These figures exclude a range of additional expenditures linked to Malta’s presence at the Expo, including government-organised delegations – often involving chairpersons of state entities – sent to Asia to visit the site. Hundreds of thousands of euros were also spent on Malta Enterprise staff deployed to operate the pavilion and host visiting guests.

The pavilion, described as the most expensive ever mounted by the Maltese government for a World Expo, was designed by architect Edwin Mintoff. The latter is among the Labour administration’s most frequently contracted architects and has received millions of euros in direct orders in recent years, including a recent €1mn award from Project Green chief Joseph Cuschieri, the disgraced former MFSA head who resigned following a scandal.

Documents released under a Freedom of Information request by The Shift show that Malta Enterprise, the state agency responsible for foreign direct investment, commissioned the pavilion from GL Events Japan KK for €6.8 million. No information was provided regarding subcontractors, including any Maltese firms or professionals involved in the project.

Other significant expenses included €370,000 for accommodation for Malta Enterprise staff stationed in Osaka and €100,000 for flights.

Asked to provide a breakdown of payments related to Malta Day and to Calleja’s performance, Malta Enterprise declined, stating that the Manoel Theatre had been handed responsibility for the event under an intergovernmental direct order worth approximately €250,000. The agency said it held no details on the tenor’s fees. A separate FOI request has been filed with the Manoel Theatre.

Expo 2025 ran for six months and featured participation from 158 countries. Malta Enterprise reported that the Malta Pavilion attracted more than 600,000 visitors—an average of around 100,000 per month—while the Expo as a whole recorded 25.5 million visits between April and October.