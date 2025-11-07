Minister pays SiGMA €100,000 for Gozo bash, publicity

The Gozo Ministry has paid a staggering €100,000 in public funds to the organisers of the SiGMA gaming conference for what was described as a “collaboration” to promote the island as a destination for the online gaming sector, according to documents obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

The agreement between the ministry and SiGMA included a two-day “affiliates retreat” in Gozo, essentially a two-day party, for a select group of industry guests.

The event featured private yacht excursions, high-end dinners and VIP receptions.

The €100,000 sponsorship package also secured a four-page interview with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri in SiGMA’s magazine, coverage across the organiser’s social media platforms, and a 5×5-metre booth at last September’s conference, held at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Marsa. A press release was also sent to participants as part of the arrangement.

The contract was signed by Ronald Anthony Sultana, Director for Tourism and Economic Development within the ministry, apparently on the direct instruction of Minister Camilleri.

Notably, the signing took place almost a week after the partnership was announced by SiGMA’s organisers.

Government entities, including Malta Enterprise, the Malta Gaming Authority and several other ministries, also contributed comparable sums to this year’s SiGMA conference through sponsorships.

Questions remain over the government’s sustained financial support for the privately run conference. Despite generating substantial revenue from high-paying participants and corporate partners, SiGMA continues to attract large sums from the public purse.

The company behind SiGMA, Viking PC Health Ltd., is registered in Cyprus, although owned by Maltese interests.