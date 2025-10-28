Developer Paul Attard seeks more public land for Birżebbuġa project

Paul Attard, secretary general of the Malta Development Association (MDA) and a prominent real estate developer, is still seeking to acquire around 1,700 square metres of public land in Birżebbuġa to complete a large-scale residential and elderly care project.

According to a prospectus issued by Attard’s company, PLAN Group, the developer requires the additional plot currently under government ownership to consolidate a site in Qajjenza previously purchased for €12 million in 2023.

The company intends to transform part of the former LPG bottling plant area into three residential blocks comprising hundreds of apartments and a 240-bed care home.

The document, issued to raise €40 million through new bond offerings, confirms that negotiations with the Lands Authority are underway, although the transaction has not yet been concluded.

The company acknowledges that failure to secure the government-owned land would compel it to scale back the project, reducing the number of flats and garages and consequently affecting projected revenues.

PLAN Group estimates total development costs at approximately €28 million, to be financed through the new bond issue and proceeds from two state contracts for elderly homes in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and Għargħur.

Attard purchased some 13,000 square metres of the Qajjenza site from private owners in 2023, financing the purchase through a previous bond issue.

His original plans envisaged acquiring the entire decommissioned LPG facility, much of which remains under the ownership of state utility Enemalta, which initially consented to Attard submitting plans to the Planning Authority for development on its land.

However, following public outcry and reporting by The Shift, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who is elected from the Birżebbuġa district, publicly distanced herself from the proposal, prompting a scaling back of the project.

The company subsequently revised the scheme to focus on the privately acquired portion, for which he later obtained planning permission after an amendment to the local plan that increased allowable building heights.

If successful in acquiring the remaining public land, Attard’s development would deliver around 200 residential units and an elderly care facility, consolidating his position as one of Malta’s most active developers in state-linked projects.