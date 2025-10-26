HH Finance bond undersubscribed fuelling investor unease in market

A bond issue tied to the business empire of the late Paceville entrepreneur Hugo Chetcuti has fallen short of its fundraising target, in a rare sign of investor caution within Malta’s corporate bond market.

The €27 million bond, issued in September by HH Finance plc, a financing arm of the Lifetime Group, was only partly taken up by investors.

By the close of the offer period, the company had secured roughly €20 million in new capital, with an additional €4.1 million rolled over from a previous bond series, leaving a shortfall of about €3 million.

The bonds, carrying a 5.2% coupon rate (the annual interest it pays as a percentage of its face value), and maturing in 2035, were expected to attract strong retail demand, as most local offerings of this type have traditionally been oversubscribed.

Financial intermediaries described the result as “unexpected and concerning,” noting that it may signal deepening nervousness among Maltese investors amid speculation of potential corporate defaults in 2026.

“The local market has been very liquid for years,” one stockbroker said. “To see an established name fall short of its target is a sign that sentiment is shifting,” he told The Shift.

Analysts point to growing concerns about a cluster of bonds maturing next year, some of which, they warn, could default unless issuers secure refinancing or asset sales.

Recent remarks by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, cautioning investors about the risks inherent in corporate debt instruments, have further dampened confidence, brokers said.

Broader strains across the corporate bond landscape

Among the issuers drawing scrutiny are Dizz Group, whose ability to repay a maturing bond depends on the sale of its Tigné Mall asset; Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH), operator of the Marsa shipbuilding site, reportedly facing liquidity strains; and MIDI plc, which is yet to resolve a concession dispute with the government over the Manoel Island project.

Another bond, tied to the Shoreline Development in Smart City, has also been flagged as high-risk, though its principal shareholder, South African investor Ryan Edward Otto, has publicly pledged to repay the full amount.

The HH Finance shortfall, though modest in size, has sharpened market attention on the sustainability of Malta’s retail bond model, which has long been buoyed by household savings and low deposit rates.

With yields rising and refinancing pressures mounting, brokers warn that 2026 could test the limits of investor confidence in Malta’s debt market.