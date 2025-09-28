Alex Borg unveils Shadow Cabinet in bid to recast PN Opposition

Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg unveiled his first Shadow Cabinet since taking the helm earlier this month, promising a “renewed, disciplined and credible” opposition to the Labour government.

The announcement marked Borg’s most significant step to date in shaping the direction of his leadership. The Shadow Cabinet – traditionally tasked with scrutinising ministers and presenting alternative policy platforms – features a blend of established figures and new faces drawn from the younger ranks of the parliamentary group.

“We must be a serious opposition with the courage to offer workable solutions, not only criticism,” Borg said, stressing that his team would focus on “integrity, accountability and opportunity for all citizens.”

Among the key appointments, Borg named Adrian Delia as Shadow Minister for Finance, while Stephen Spiteri will take on the shadow portfolio for Health, a brief expected to prove pivotal in the wake of ongoing controversy over hospital privatisations.

Criminal lawyer Joe Giglio is Shadow Minister for Justice, Beppe Fenech Adami was assigned Foreign Affairs, Mario de Marco Tourism, and Darren Carabott maintains his role as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and also given Home Affairs and Security.

The unveiling comes at a delicate moment for the PN, which continues to grapple with internal reform while seeking to present itself as a government-in-waiting after successive electoral defeats. Party strategists have suggested that Borg’s choices will be scrutinised for signs of whether he can unite traditional conservatives with younger moderates.

Borg, 32, is the youngest ever PN leader and has campaigned on a platform of renewal, transparency and a more engaged style of politics. “This is the start of a new chapter,” he declared. “Our duty is to serve as the people’s watchdog and to prove that the PN is ready to govern again.”

The Shadow Cabinet will hold its first meeting next week, with an agenda reportedly focused on energy policy, health sector governance, and institutional reform.

The list of appointments