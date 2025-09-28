Alex Borg unveils Shadow Cabinet in bid to recast PN Opposition

Nationalist Party leader Alex Borg unveiled his first Shadow Cabinet since taking the helm earlier this month, promising a “renewed, disciplined and credible” opposition to the Labour government.
The announcement marked Borg’s most significant step to date in shaping the direction of his leadership. The Shadow Cabinet – traditionally tasked with scrutinising ministers and presenting alternative policy platforms – features a blend of established figures and new faces drawn from the younger ranks of the parliamentary group.
“We must be a serious opposition with the courage to offer workable solutions, not only criticism,” Borg said, stressing that his team would focus on “integrity, accountability and opportunity for all citizens.”
Among the key appointments, Borg named Adrian Delia as Shadow Minister for Finance, while Stephen Spiteri will take on the shadow portfolio for Health, a brief expected to prove pivotal in the wake of ongoing controversy over hospital privatisations.
Criminal lawyer Joe Giglio is Shadow Minister for Justice, Beppe Fenech Adami was assigned Foreign Affairs, Mario de Marco Tourism, and Darren Carabott maintains his role as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and also given Home Affairs and Security.
The unveiling comes at a delicate moment for the PN, which continues to grapple with internal reform while seeking to present itself as a government-in-waiting after successive electoral defeats. Party strategists have suggested that Borg’s choices will be scrutinised for signs of whether he can unite traditional conservatives with younger moderates.
Borg, 32, is the youngest ever PN leader and has campaigned on a platform of renewal, transparency and a more engaged style of politics. “This is the start of a new chapter,” he declared. “Our duty is to serve as the people’s watchdog and to prove that the PN is ready to govern again.”
The Shadow Cabinet will hold its first meeting next week, with an agenda reportedly focused on energy policy, health sector governance, and institutional reform.
The list of appointments
-
Alex Borg
Leader of the Opposition
-
David Agius
Deputy Speaker and Shadow Minister for Sport and Volunteering
-
Robert Cutajar
Whip, Secretary of the Parliamentary Group and Shadow Minister for the Self-Employed, Small Enterprises and Cooperatives
-
Paula Mifsud Bonnici
Assistant Whip and Shadow Minister for Active Ageing
-
Darren Carabott
Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Security
-
Janice Abela Chetcuti
Shadow Minister for Animal Welfare
-
Karol Aquilina
Shadow Minister for Administration and Efficiency in the Public Sector
-
Graziella Attard Previ
Shadow Minister for Equality, Civil Liberties and Public Broadcasting
-
Charles Azzopardi
Shadow Minister for National Heritage and Hobbies
-
Ivan Bartolo
Shadow Minister for Social and Affordable Housing, the Fight Against Poverty and Loneliness
-
Ivan J Bartolo
Shadow Minister for Innovation and Artificial Intelligence
-
Graham Bencini
Shadow Minister for Social Security and EU Funds
-
Toni Bezzina
Shadow Minister for Transport, Agriculture and Fisheries
-
Bernice Bonello
Shadow Minister for Youth and Local Government
-
Eve Borg Bonello
Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Public Cleanliness
-
Rebekah Borg
Shadow Minister for the Environment
-
Albert Buttigieg
Shadow Minister for Neurodiversity and Child Protection
-
Claudette Buttigieg
Shadow Minister for Research and Development
-
Ryan Callus
Shadow Minister for Social Dialogue and Trade Promotion
-
Jerome Caruana Cilia
Shadow Minister for Economy and Enterprise
-
Ivan Castillo
Shadow Minister for Employment, the Maritime Sector and Aviation
-
Mario de Marco
Shadow Minister for Tourism
-
Adrian Delia
Shadow Minister for Finance
-
Beppe Fenech Adami
Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs
-
Graziella Galea
Shadow Minister for Inclusion and Consumer Rights
-
Joe Giglio
Shadow Minister for Justice
-
Bernard Grech
Shadow Minister for Capital Projects and Infrastructure
-
Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici
Shadow Minister for Constitutional Reform, National Identity and Intercultural Dialogue
-
Chris Said
Shadow Minister for Gozo
-
Mark Anthony Sammut
Shadow Minister for Energy and Water Conservation
-
Justin Schembri
Shadow Minister for Education
-
Stephen Spiteri
Shadow Minister for Health
-
Ian Vassallo
Shadow Minister for Preventive and Primary Care
-
Julie Zahra
Shadow Minister for Culture and the Creative Economy
-
Stanley Zammit
Shadow Minister for Planning and Land
