Film Commission’s silence slammed

The Government’s lack of transparency and accountability has once again been put under the lens, as Momentum expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing disregard for the Freedom of Information Act by Robert Abela’s administration.

The party was referring to a case highlighted by The Shift concerning the Malta Film Commission led by Johann Grech and Minister Owen Bonnici.

A request filed by The Shift News sought a list of payments made to award winners and the festival director for the 2024 Mediterranean Film Festival.

Initially, the Commission claimed that more time was needed; however, it has since remained silent, now well beyond the legal deadline.

Momemtum said that this unlawful refusal to respond denies the public the transparency to which they are entitled, especially regarding the expenditure of millions of euros in taxpayer funds.

Matthew Agius, an executive member of Momentum, stated, “Freedom of Information is not just a bureaucratic function; it is a matter of democratic accountability. By ignoring the law, the government sends the message that it has something to hide. Every unanswered FOI request erodes public trust and undermines the foundation of responsible governance. When authorities obstruct or ignore FOI requests, they weaken democracy and foster suspicion of mismanagement or misuse of public funds.”

The lack of response from the Film Commission, particularly under the leadership of Johann Grech, is not an isolated incident but rather indicative of a broader pattern of resistance to scrutiny and accountability.

Momentum called on the government to adhere to the legal FOI deadlines, ensure that institutions are held accountable, and guarantee that information regarding the use of public funds is proactively published, rather than concealed behind walls of silence.