NAO called to investigate Infrastructure Malta’s racetrack direct order

The Auditor General has been asked to investigate how the government’s roads agency, Infrastructure Malta, is disbursing millions in direct orders, in breach of public procurement rules.

Referring to a €6 million direct order given to construction magnate Elbros to build a long-awaited quarter-mile racetrack in Hal-Far, the Deputy Leader of ADPD – The Green Party, Carmel Cacopardo, called for a probe into this procurement and others that did not follow strict procurement rules.

In a statement, Cacopardo said that this direct order is only one of many that do not qualify to be issued under direct order terms but should have followed an open and competitive tender.

The Shift is informed that the original internal estimate for the work to be carried out on the track stood at €2 million, and no one knows how the direct order eventually shot up to €6 million.

Just a few days ago, The Shift reported on a raft of illegal direct orders issued by IM during the past months, under the guidance of CEO Steve Ellul and Transport Minister Chris Bonett.

These include some €10 million in direct orders given for works regarding a new quay at Ras Hanzir, including multi-million rental of barges from Bezzina Maritime, owned by the President of Paola’s Hibernians FC, Ranier Bezzina.

Minster Bonett is elected from the Paola district and is also the Honorary President of Hibs FC.