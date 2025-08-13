Public Works refurbishes band club in parliamentary secretary’s constituency

The youngest Labour MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works, Omar Farrugia, has denied accusations of using state funds to promote himself in his constituency, stating that the refurbishment works carried out by government employees at a Zurrieq band club were “part of a strategy to help NGOs”.

The Shift can confirm that, through the direct intervention of the parliamentary secretary, scores of employees from the public works department were dispatched to the Queen Victoria Band Club in Zurrieq to carry out refurbishment work on the privately owned premises.

The massive works, all paid for by the same department, including all materials and supplies used, involved gutting the large band club premises and transforming them into a modern building.

In a promotional video released by the Parliamentary Secretary, it was mentioned that various works had been carried out, including the installation of new mechanical and electrical services, toilets, bathrooms, tiles, and gypsum walls, as well as painting and numerous other tasks. These projects cost the state tens of thousands.

Two members of the club are also seen giving interviews, praising the intervention of the public works department and insisting that their club could not have achieved its new look without the intervention of the government department under the fifth district’s parliamentary secretary.

The works, which also coincided with the village feast, drew anger among canvassers of other Labour politicians competing in the district, particularly Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

Omar Farrugia (right) inspecting the works at the band club made at the public’s expense.

However, when asked to justify how he had ordered these works in his constituency for a building that had nothing to do with the government or a public service, Farrugia insisted there was nothing wrong with the decision.

“This is part of our strategy to help our NGOs,” a spokesperson for Farrugia said.

Insisting that it was the band club that asked for these works to be carried out by the public works, the Parliamentary Secretary’s spokesperson said that the department agreed to accept the request.

Refusing to state the costs of this exercise, he said that other similar works were carried out over the past years. Still, he declined to give The Shift a list of similar projects since Farrugia became responsible for the Public Works Department.

Farrugia, 30, was the former Mayor of Mqabba.

He was elected to parliament in 2022 from the Zurrieq district and was appointed parliamentary secretary by Prime Minister Robert Abela the following year.