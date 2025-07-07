Top Identita’ Officials step down

The two highest-ranking government officials responsible for Identita’ (formerly Identity Malta) have stepped down with immediate effect, leaving industry insiders concerned about the mysterious reasons behind their sudden and coordinated departure.

Sources at the agency, responsible among other tasks for issuing residency visas and job permits to third-country nationals upon the application of their employers, told The Shift that no formal reason has been given for the resignation of CEO Steve Agius and his Deputy, Paula Cauchi Meachen.

The two were appointed to the agency in 2024 by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

In a terse statement, the government announced Agius’ departure, but provided no information on Cauchi Meachen’s resignation.

According to insiders, Agius, the brother of former Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius, had been lamenting for weeks about the pressure from outside the agency and was making it clear to close aides that he was growing increasingly frustrated with the situation.

Cauchi Meachen, his assistant and Deputy CEO, described by insiders as inexperienced but a diligent worker, was also facing significant pressure from outside, particularly from the Office of the Prime Minister, to expedite certain job permits for specific employers, including businessmen in the construction industry.

Still, many were surprised by the pair’s sudden departure, which came less than two years after they started leading the agency.

Identity Malta has been associated with several scandals in recent years, particularly related to the issues of visas, residency, and job permits.

Rackets have been uncovered over the years, leading to the dismissal of a significant number of high-ranking officials, while others have faced criminal charges in Court.

According to the government, Colonel Edric Zahra, until a few days ago the Deputy Commander of the AFM, will be replacing Agius.

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Chief of Staff, Mark Mallia, also served as CEO of Identita and Deputy Commander of the AFM until he took his current position as the PM’s Chief Aide.

The Shift is informed that Agius will be returning to a position within the Ministry of Health.

Cauchi Meachen, a former ONE TV reporter, was Minister Chris Fearne’s right-hand until his resignation in May 2024.