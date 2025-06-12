Business as usual for ‘suspended’ architect over Miriam Pace’s death

An architect who had his warrant suspended after being found guilty of the involuntary homicide of Miriam Pace in a building collapse in 2020 is still filing new development applications to the Planning Authority.

Five years after the collapse of a Santa Venera building, certified safe by architect Roderick Camilleri, which left a 54-year-old mother dead, the Planning Authority is still accepting new applications from him as his suspension has been put on hold.

A member of the Chamber of Architects confirmed that Camilleri still holds his warrant despite the suspension. The Shift was told that since the architect in question has appealed the Chamber’s decision, the suspension has been frozen until the court makes a final decision.

“I know that this sounds odd and that people might think that some professionals can get away with murder, but this is the law. Everyone has a right to appeal, and that is what Camilleri is doing,” the member said.

Research by The Shift shows that Camilleri, together with Anthony Mangion, another architect found guilty over Pace’s death, were suspended by the Chamber last April, two years after a Court of Appeal confirmed their guilty verdict and handed them a suspended sentence.

In what may be seen as a legal strategy to extend the current judicial process, the architects plan to refer to the constitutional court on a point of law. This could add several months to the timeline before a final judgment is reached.

Roderick Camilleri, 41, and Anthony Mangion, 77, were spared jail because they had no criminal records. They were given a suspended sentence and fined.

Instead of suspending their warrants upon final conviction in 2023, as is the case in various countries, Maltese law requires the Chamber of Architects to initiate an investigation to suspend or withhold warrants.

Two years later, in April 2025, Camilleri had his warrant suspended for 28 months, while Mangion had his warrant suspended for 14 months. This decision was suspended due to the appeal.