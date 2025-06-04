Standards commissioner dismisses prime minister’s allegations against Opposition MP

The Prime Minister’s allegations against Opposition MP Toni Bezzina have been dismissed by the Standards Commissioner, who found no evidence to support claims of professional misconduct.

Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi concluded that Bezzina, a Nationalist Party MP and senior architect at the Public Works Department, had fulfilled his professional duties and was not guilty of any wrongdoing, despite public accusations made last year by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The allegations emerged in the wake of intense scrutiny faced by the government over a controversial consultancy contract awarded to Amanda Muscat, the wife of former Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

During that period, Abela publicly accused Bezzina of failing to attend work for an extended period while still receiving a full salary and fuel allowance. The Prime Minister also suggested that the MP had been carrying out private architectural work during government-paid hours.

These accusations prompted Labour Party militant Neville Gafà to formally refer the matter to the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. Bezzina denied all allegations, describing them as “false” and welcoming the investigation.

In his final report, Commissioner Azzopardi stated that neither Abela nor Gafà had provided any evidence to substantiate the claims. Interviews with Bezzina’s superiors at the Public Works Department confirmed that there were no concerns regarding his attendance or performance.

Stephen Bonello, Director General of the Public Works Department, told the Commissioner that Bezzina consistently carried out assignments to a satisfactory standard and that no complaints had ever been raised about his attendance. He acknowledged that Bezzina, like other MPs, was entitled to time away from work to fulfil parliamentary duties.

Bonello also noted that Bezzina applied for leave when attending political engagements or carrying out authorised private work, which is permitted under departmental policy.

The Director General further explained that Bezzina did not sign daily attendance sheets due to an unresolved industrial dispute but said he regularly receives email correspondence documenting the MP’s contributions, including work conducted outside of standard office hours.

In his testimony, the Opposition MP provided email records and leave requests to corroborate his position.

While exonerating Bezzina, the Commissioner reiterated longstanding concerns about MPs simultaneously holding positions within the public sector, insisting that this practice of having MPs dependent on government jobs and appointments should be addressed.

Despite repeated recommendations from successive commissioners, no reforms have yet been introduced to prevent MPs from holding public sector roles.