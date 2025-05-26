MMH bonds trading suspended

Trading of MMH (Mediterranean Maritime Hub) bonds on the Malta Stock Exchange has been suspended. The struggling company, which received a government concession in 2016, has failed to submit its annual financial reports, thus violating listing rules.

A spokesman for the Malta Stock Exchange confirmed the suspension, stating that the decision was made by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and will remain in effect at least until the end of this month.

The Shift has been informed that the suspension of trading may be extended until the company, controlled by Gozitan entrepreneur Paul Abela, presents its financial reports.

In a recent company announcement, MMH confirmed that its bonds were not trading and acknowledged that it could not present its financial accounts for the previous year on time.

Confirming The Shift’s reports, MMH stated that it was in discussions with a financial institution and several investors to refinance its operations.

According to sources, discussions are ongoing between Bank of Valletta (BOV) and several contractors interested in purchasing shares in Paul Abela’s company to prevent it from facing almost certain bankruptcy.

However, the contractors are requesting the government to amend the terms of the 65-year concession. They want to use the site for non-maritime purposes, including real estate development, and to convert part of the extensive area into a full cargo operation.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who has close ties with some of the contractors involved—particularly Bonnici Group and Paul Attard of GAP—is engaging in these discussions. Still, he has not made any commitments or guarantees.

The other contractors involved include F.Schembri and Sons (id-Dobbu), Y&P (a crane hire company), and Famalco/Fahrenheit, which is based in Attard and specialises in logistics.

The Shift has previously reported that MMH is significantly underfunded and unable to repay its lenders when its bond matures next year. The company must secure a fresh injection of funds from new investors to meet its obligations.

The potential collapse of a bond on Malta’s limited stock exchange is causing concern. It could trigger a ripple effect affecting other companies with listed bonds, some of which have balance sheets that are not much stronger than those of MMH.

No deal has been finalised between Paul Abela, the contractors, and BOV. Meanwhile, Abela relocated from Malta a few years ago and resides in a luxurious mansion he purchased in southern Spain.