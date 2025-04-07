Gaffarena tries to gain permit for illegal residence as sheep farm

Marco Gaffarena has not yet given up on obtaining a permit for his sprawling illegal villa in Żebbuġ and is now trying to obtain a permit claiming it will be a sheep farm, despite not being registered as a farmer.

Gaffarena’s wife, Josielle, has requested the Planning Authority (PA) to issue a permit that would allow the couple to transform their property into a fully operational sheep farm to produce cheeselets (ġbejniet).

This marks the latest chapter in a 17-year-long saga to obtain some form of legal recognition for their illegal development.

Gaffarena and his wife converted a vast area of arable land into their residence, including a nearly 400-square-metre villa, a pool, extensive gardens, and even a ‘zoo’ housing llamas, zebras, and other exotic animals.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee has opposed the proposal, stating that Josielle Gaffarena is not registered as a farmer and lacks any experience in sheep rearing. The Environment and Resources Authority has also objected.

The application, referenced as PA00605/25, is expected to be published for consultation this week.

The entire development has continued to expand its footprint despite an enforcement order issued 17 years ago imposing daily fines.

The fines are capped at €50,000, and Gaffarena has not paid a cent.

Meanwhile, he has continued to develop his illegal residence since 2004 based on planning permission meant for stables.

In 2020, the Planning Authority rejected Gaffarena’s application to regularise the illegal structures.

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal upheld this decision in 2022.

Gaffarena then complained about the penalties imposed, but instead of submitting his complaint to the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, he took the case to court, alleging that his fundamental rights had been violated. The court dismissed his claims.