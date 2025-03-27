Daphne among 10 brave journalists in BBC’s Stephen Sackur’s new book

Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is among the “10 brave journalists” highlighted in the upcoming book by BBC journalist Stephen Sackur, who has presented HARDtalk for almost two decades.

The book, ‘HARD TRUTH: 10 Investigations That Shook the World – and Why They Matter Now’, is expected to be published in September 2026 by Headline Press.

It highlights the stories of 10 brave journalists from across the globe, including Caruana Galizia, Amira Hass in the occupied West Bank, Rana Ayyub in India and Hopewell Chin’ono in Zimbabwe.

The publication explores political corruption, the subversion of democracy and the suppression of free speech.

It aims to promote investigative journalism and its role in holding the powerful to account “in a world in which the whole concept of “truth” is being distorted by disinformation”.

Sackur described the book as “a passionate defence of truth-telling in the face of authoritarian political power, organised crime and a monopolistic tech elite.”

I have heroes, and Daphne Caruana Galizia is one of them… https://t.co/BF0dZzyXEA — Stephen Sackur (@stephensackur) March 26, 2025

He said investigative journalism was under threat as never before. “In a world turned toxic by disinformation, where lies are weaponised and truth is targeted, independent journalists are on the frontline of the fight to save democracy. I hope my book will show it is a fight we can still win.”

On a social media post on X, Sackur said, “I have heroes, and Daphne Caruana Galizia is one of them.”