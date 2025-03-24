Luqa residents object to takeover of green public space

Luqa residents are critical of a decision to approve the conversion of a green public space into a padel court that the St Andrews Football Club wants to build.

Despite objections, SportMalta, the government agency responsible for sports development, has consented to the project, which will see a small garden near Luqa’s football ground repurposed.

Many residents argue that while the government promotes green initiatives and invests millions in creating open spaces, it contradicts itself by allowing this development.

The affected garden, enjoyed by families and the community, will be partially demolished to make way for a second padel court owned by the club.

According to the contract approved by parliament, no development could proceed without SportMalta’s written approval.

Neither SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar nor Sports Minister Clifton Grima responded to inquiries regarding their endorsement of the project.

The Shift has confirmed that the government has already issued its written consent.

The sports club’s application (PA00768/25) specifies that while not all of the garden will be taken over, a substantial section will be converted into a private court, requiring the removal of trees and shrubs.

The project is led by the club’s president, Evan Camilleri, and architect Julian Borg, who is also the PN’s mayor in Siġġiewi.

Club representatives argue that the site had already been designated for sports development and that the new court will provide additional revenue. They also claim it will not exacerbate Luqa’s parking issues, as padel typically involves only two to four players at a time.

Yet residents remain unconvinced. Tens of objections have been submitted to the Planning Authority, with opponents insisting that the green space should be preserved.

Adding to concerns, the Luqa local council was not consulted on the project. While the council has since stated that it is willing to mediate between the football club and residents, it has yet to take a definitive stance.

Further complicating matters, the local council is led by John Schembri, father of Economy Minister Silvio Schembri.

The mayor, who lives close to the proposed development, abstained from participating in discussions due to a potential conflict of interest.