Parliament withholds Carmen Ciantar’s appointment after The Shift’s report

Labour activist Carmen Ciantar’s nomination to become the executive chairperson of the Competition Authority (MCCAA) has been withheld following protests by PN members of the Public Appointments Committee.

The latest development arrived following revelations by The Shift earlier today that Ciantar was already listed on the government’s internal directory as occupying the post before the parliamentary committee met to give its obligatory green light.

Presenting The Shift’s revelations as proof of the government’s arrogance and contempt for parliament’s authority, PN MP Adrian Delia insisted that the committee must first hear submissions by MCCAA officials to ascertain what happened, who gave the orders to change the government’s internal directory and explain the “disrespect” to the country’s highest institution.

Comparing the situation to what was going on in the main parliamentary chamber, where the prime minister was conducting a monologue on a motion condemning MP Karol Aquilina for not respecting the Speaker (the opposition walked out), Delia said that what was happening regarding this nomination was blatantly in contempt of parliament.

“This is the real classification of arrogance, abuse and disrespect when the government comes with a nomination which, according to its own records, has already taken place,” Delia argued.

“This is the real disrespect of an arrogant government, and we are not ready to participate and vote in this farce on a nomination which has effectively already taken place,” Delia insisted.

“We are not a rubber stamp and will not accept this hands down,” he insisted, supported by PN MPs Rebekah Borg and Julie Zahra.

Visibly uncomfortable and at a loss, Committee Chair PL MP Chris Agius, suspended the session at various times for consultations.

At the end of the short session, Agius decided that the cccommittee had unanimously agreed to postpone Ciantar’s hearing to seek further clarification.

He said the hearing on Ciantar’s nomination would be held in the coming days, and the current Chair of the MCCAA, Helga Pizzuto, would be summoned to explain what was happening.

Ciantar has been occupying the role of CEO, previously held by Pizzuto, since last January. The Shift revealed she was given a €95,000 contract but was also promised the honoraria of the executive chairperson, currently received by Pizzuto, to boost her financial package further.