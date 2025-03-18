Opposition calls out PM for blocking FOI requests on secret asset declarations

The PN has strongly criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela and his administration for their continued refusal to disclose their asset declarations, accusing them of deliberately evading public scrutiny and legal accountability.

“What do Robert Abela and his associates have to hide by continuing to conceal their assets?” The PN said in a statement.

The opposition party added that the prime minister and his government have repeatedly rejected calls for transparency despite being legally obliged to disclose their holdings.

The controversy deepened after it was revealed that Abela blocked Freedom of Information (FOI) requests submitted separately by The Shift and The Times of Malta. The requests sought access to the asset declarations of the prime minister, his ministers, and his parliamentary secretaries.

In response to this refusal, The Shift has now turned to the Data Protection Commissioner to investigate whether Abela’s actions violate transparency laws.

“Robert Abela and his associates believe they are not accountable to anyone,” the opposition said in a statement, “and they continue to reject every request to disclose their holdings.”

The opposition also cited a past statement by former minister Evarist Bartolo, who had remarked that there is “a law for the gods and another for the animals”—a comment suggesting a double standard in governance.

The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life had previously reprimanded Abela for withholding his asset declaration, but the prime minister remains steadfast in his refusal.

The PN argued that this secrecy only served to strengthen public concerns about potential conflicts of interest and corruption.

“Asset declarations exist to allow citizens to hold ministers and parliamentary secretaries accountable for their actions,” the PN stressed. “This is a basic standard in any modern democracy.”

The opposition insisted that transparency was crucial to good governance and the government’s reluctance to publish these declarations signaled a disregard for democratic principles.

The PN further criticised the Labour government’s approach to governance, stating, “Robert Abela must stop acting like a bully who refuses to follow the rules. The more Abela and his associates act with arrogance and secrecy, the more they lose credibility with the public.”

Reaffirming its demand for immediate publication of all asset declarations, the PN concluded, “The people have the right to know the assets and financial obligations of their leaders.”

The party insisted this was essential to ensuring accountability and maintaining public trust in government institutions.