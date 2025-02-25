Brussels refutes claims of ‘buying’ friendly media coverage prior to elections

The European Parliament (EP) has vehemently denied claims, appearing in the Italian media, that it distributed some €130 million before last June’s elections to influence positive press and news stories across Europe.

While admitting that it used EU funds to help citizens better understand the EU’s role and the importance of vote participation, it said that editorial independence was completely respected.

According to the Italian newspaper il Fatto Quotidiano, Brussels distributed some €132 million to pro-EU media outlets to promote narratives and candidates that refrained from criticising the EU’s direction.

According to this newspaper, Maltese EP President Roberta Metsola was one of the leading figures behind this strategy.

The EU has refuted such claims, calling them baseless.

While admitting its commitment to independent media, it said it supported projects across the EU, including Malta, while fully preserving editorial freedom.

This support took the form of grants for media outlets to promote the EU and report about it, hold debates, and launch projects involving voter participation.

Four Maltese organisations benefit

Information published shows that €225,000 of EU funds were allocated to Maltese organisations before the last MEP elections.

All the recipients of these funds had applied for a grant system issued by the European Parliament.

Over 65% of the funds allocated to Malta were given to a project between Malta Today and Lovin Malta. The project, l-Ewropej, received €150,000.



The Malta Chamber of Commerce was allocated €60,000 for a series of pre-election debates titled ‘Together for EE24’.

The other two grants given to Maltese organisations prior to the elections were €10,000 to the Gozo Business Chamber and €5,000 to JEF Malta to organise activities related to the EP elections.