Record: PM’s ‘sidekick’ gets eleventh job

A 31-year-old lawyer with just a few years of working experience, but very close to Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, got awarded the latest direct order from government agency Festivals Malta – and his 11th government job since his former boss became prime minister.

Ryan Christopher Pace, residing in Zebbug, who, until 2020, was Robert and Lydia Abela’s assistant at their private legal firm, hit the jackpot big time since his former boss became Labour leader.

Pace saw his legal practice flourish, which he continued from the same Valletta office in Strait Street, irregularly possessed by Abela. He took on most of Abela’s former clients while obtaining 11 different government engagements to carry out all at once.

His latest job, which will pay him another €17,000 a year, is a contract to act as the legal representative of Festivals Malta, the state agency responsible for organising carnivals and other national festivities.

The agency is run by Aaron Zahra, the prime minister’s events manager, who is employed full-time at Castille. Abela gave Zahra his second government job as chairman after he removed veteran Labour militant Norman Hamilton from the post. Hamilton forms part of the Labour faction supporting disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Pace joined Abela Advocates as a law student and was immediately put on the gravy train a few months after Abela became prime minister.

At just 28 years old, with no experience or knowledge in the sector, he was made chairman of the Malta Gaming Authority, the regulator of one of Malta’s most important economic sectors.

Research by The Shift found that Pace receives 11 monthly payments from the state.

Apart from the latest remuneration from Festivals Malta and the MGA, Pace is also paid as a lawyer for the Malta Tourism Authority and Aġenzija Sapport, and as a government-appointed director of the Malta Film Commission, Arms Ltd, Gozo Heliport Limited, Malta Government Investments Ltd and Malta Investment Management Company Ltd.

He is also the company secretary of Engineering Resources Limited and Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company Ltd., two government-controlled companies.

In his private practice, Pace also started dealing with clients involved in sensitive negotiations with the government and the prime minister over mega projects, including public real estate.

These include the Malta Developers Association’s secretary, Paul Attard, one of the directors of GAP developments involved in many questionable deals with the government.

The Shift is informed Pace is not the only lawyer with direct connections with Abela, who is considered a top priority for government appointments.

Another is Ian Borg (not related to the foreign minister), a 37-year-old lawyer who used to work for Robert Abela in his legal firm.

Borg has been appointed full-time advisor to Abela at Castille on a €70,000 contract. Other appointments include directorships on the boards of Kordin Grain Terminal Company Limited, Malta Air Traffic Services Limited, and the Foundation of Tourism Zones.