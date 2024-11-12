Auditor General slams Film Commission for lack of accountability

In yet another scandal involving Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, a report by the Auditor General has concluded that the Malta Film Commission could not account for expenses related to Malta Film Week.

The Malta Film Commission, led by Johann Grech, has been repeatedly criticised for squandering millions of public funds amid questions about its actual contribution to Maltese film producers. Minister Bartolo is responsible for the sector.

The Auditor General’s report concluded the Malta Film Commission lacked a solid strategic and business plan. “The Malta Film Week held in 2022 was not supported with comprehensive documentation, particularly feasibility studies, plans and predetermined goals.”

The National Audit Office (NAO) also noted that the Malta Film Commission did not submit audited accounts. “The lack of a serious audit trail results in poor business continuity and a lack of transparency, accountability, regularity, and value-for-money principles.”

“The NAO notes the last audited accounts by the MFC pertained to 2019. Audited financial statements for 2020 were finalised in October 2023, while those for 2021 and 2022 were concluded in October 2024.”

The Malta Film Commission spends millions in public funds each year with no accountability from Johann Grech.

The Auditor General’s report also notes the governance deficiencies at the Malta Film Commission – even failing to provide minutes or sufficient details on the expenditure related to Malta Film Week to the NAO.

The Malta Film Commission did not provide account records and contracts – to the extent that the Auditor General could not determine the full cost of Malta Film Week or whether it provided value for money.

The investigation was requested by the Opposition members on the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee as well as independent candidate and activist Arnold Cassola.

Opposition members Darren Carabott and Julie Zahra questioned the millions spent on EU State Aid to support the sector.

Cassola’s request was specific to the Film Awards held in January 2022, allocated €400,000 out of a budget for the Commission of €600,000.

The NAO recommended that the necessary resources and structures be made available to strengthen the Malta Film Commission’s governance to reinforce internal control systems.

It also suggested that the Commission should consider exploring different business models with the private sector to support and expand operations in order to avoid “harmful controversies.”