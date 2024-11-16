Clint Camilleri and Clayton Bartolo resignations ‘necessary to restore public trust’

Human rights organisation aditus is the latest to join calls for the resignation of Gozo and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo in the wake of a report by the Standards Commissioner concluding they had breached the ministerial code of ethics.

“In light of recent revelations regarding the conduct of Ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri, aditus foundation urgently calls for their resignation and accountability to restore public trust in the integrity of the Maltese government,” aditus said in a statement.

An investigation by Malta’s Commissioner for Standards in Public Life has confirmed that both Bartolo and Camilleri abused their power and violated ministerial ethics by securing a lucrative public position for Bartolo’s wife, Amanda Muscat.

Muscat, who originally served as Bartolo’s personal secretary, was elevated to a high-paying consultancy role in Camilleri’s Gozo Ministry. This transfer, found to be a “fictitious” arrangement, allowed Muscat to continue working within Bartolo’s Tourism Ministry while drawing a €68,000 salary as one of Camilleri’s persons of trust.

“This is not simply a case of favouritism but a severe abuse of power that strikes at the heart of good governance and the rule of law. No public official should use their office to bestow unjustified privileges upon close associates or family members at the expense of public trust and resources,” Neil Falzon, aditus director, said.

The organisation added that Minister Bartolo’s justification of Muscat’s position — that “in life, it is not just about diplomas or degrees” and that “experience alone” qualified her for the role — was an insult to all hard-working people who contribute to the nation’s development.

Aditus stressed that the minister failed to address the fundamental issue that his wife was unqualified for the role and did not perform the duties expected of her position.

The organisation also said it was “shocked” by the prime minister’s attitude. Robert Abela chose to stand by nepotism instead of defending Malta’s interests and good governance.

“The Maltese people deserve leaders committed to transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct. By allowing these ministers to remain in office, the government sends a worrying message that public office can be used for private gain without consequences,” Falzon said.

Aditus emphasised that public office was a privilege to be exercised in service of the people, not as a means of securing benefits for personal connections. The presence of ministers Bartolo and Camilleri continued to erode confidence in Malta’s institutions and in the commitment of this administration to uphold transparency and accountability.

“Their resignations are necessary to restore public trust and to reaffirm that those who hold positions of power must be held to the highest standards of conduct,” aditus said, urging the prime minister and parliament to take decisive action in upholding ethics in public administration.