Infrastructure Malta’s roadmap goes haywire

Infrastructure Malta (IM) launched a business plan three years ago that cost taxpayers tens of thousands of euro, but most of the projects included in the plan, which were due to be completed by 2025, are nowhere to be seen.

The brainchild of former IM CEO Ivan Falzon, recently removed from office by Transport Minister Chris Bonett to be replaced by failed Labour MEP candidate Steve Ellul, the report listed several priority projects to be completed by next year.

An analysis by The Shift of the business plan’s implementation shows that most of the promised projects either remained on plan or are at an early stage, requiring many more years for completion.

According to Falzon’s business plan, the controversial Msida Creek project, which will see a flyover cutting straight through the centre of the bustling coastal town, had to be ready by next year. The plan continues to face increased opposition. While Transport Minister Bonett and his new CEO were sceptical, they now insist that work will start next month.

The project is expected to negatively impact the Msida community, with the local council strongly opposing it.

Another project in Buġibba, described in the business plan as ‘Erba Mwieżeb Junction’, has also never seen the light of day. It was schedulued to be completed by next year. Yet no tenders have been issued, work has never been carried out, and the agency is no longer speaking about this “priority” project.

The same happened with the ‘Imgħallaq Junction’,which connects Qormi to Luqa and Żebbuġ. Instead of building the junction, IM implemented minor works on the roundabout, which led to even more congestion.

While the business plan also envisaged that works on upgrading the Lascaris Wharf at the Grand Harbour would be completed this year, these have come to a complete standstill. A multi-million-euro plan to create cycle lanes between Valletta and the south of Malta has yet to start.

Falzon bags €142,000 for being fired

The arrival of Steve Ellul as the new CEO, with no experience in the area, has created more problems. Top officials are complaining that the agency is being completely mismanaged.

The previous CEO left with a golden handshake of at least €142,000.

Falzon’s five-year contract, despite persons of trust typically being employed on three-year contracts, was terminated by Minster Bonett. Through a clause inserted in Falzon’s contract in 2022, the cost to taxpayers is an 18-month salary donation.

During his time at the agency, Falzon had tried to install some form of order at the roads agency, particularly regarding discipline among its staff.

However, a disciplinary code introduced to eradicate sleaze and corruption claims was never enforced. Allegations of collusion between officials, contractors, and service providers continued unabated.

Among the first decisions made by Steve Ellul was to stop disciplinary action initiated by Falzon against Adriana Zammit, an architect employed with IM and charged in court with the involuntary homicide of Jean-Paul Sofia in the collapse of a Kordin building.

Zammit was providing her services on a private basis while working at IM.